ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton’s ‘Surf Betsy’ project searching for home

By Ty Butler
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZpym_0eh8BHKZ00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton’s Surf Betsy park project is progressing, and it’s time to find a home.

According to a release from Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, members of the Surf Betsy Advisory Board recently met to continue the examination of possible destinations for Elizabethton’s future whitewater park .

Doe River and Watauga River were listed as two locations of interest in 2020’s phase 1 report . On Wednesday, River Restorations, an engineering company in Colorado, began inspecting potential spots along those rivers.

Virginia Creeper Trail named finalist in vote for ‘Best Recreational Trail’

“The report will look at the two rivers and how they both could possibly be developed for whitewater park use. It will identify several locations along the Doe and Watauga Rivers in which wave features would be constructed for whitewater activities,” the release states. “Estimated cost, annual maintenance, and comparisons with other successful whitewater park facilities will all be included in the final report.”

The Advisory Board spent a portion of the day reviewing the nearly 38-page report filed by River Restorations as the company sought out input from the Board.

“The report was impressive, very thorough, and well supported with data and real-world experience,” the release read.

KPD: Officer shot in leg during struggle with 16-year-old suspect

The project initially began in 2019 after community leaders unanimously voted to place Tennessee’s first whitewater park in the heart of Elizabethton — research predicted that Surf Betsy would introduce “millions of dollars” and employment opportunities to the community.

Two years later, River Restorations would be awarded a $38,000 contract to explore the best location for the park. Doe River and Watauga River were later named suitable locations of interest.

“Much work has been completed into the research of Surf Betsy, but more is to come,” the release said.

River Restorations’ report will be subject to review by Elizabethton’s City Council upon completion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

City of Kingsport giving out free trees

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport wants to see things get a little greener this spring, city officials say. According to a release from the city, stormwater management workers will be giving out tree seedlings at Glen Bruce Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The effort is part of a grassroots […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

YWCA Spring Craft Fair comes to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As spring moves into the region, the YWCA is hosting a craft fair for the public to enjoy. According to a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, the fair will benefit the youth organization through craft sales and provide funds for critical after-school programs run […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
Tennessee State
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Elizabethton, TN
Lifestyle
WJHL

Help plant trees along the Tweetsie Trail

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Keep Carter County Beautiful called upon those with green thumbs to join in on an event just in time for spring — community members can help plant trees with the group along the Tweetsie Trail. Nature enthusiasts will meet in the parking lot on West Elk Avenue between Williams Avenue and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

TDOT: US 321 reopens in Carter Co. after repair work

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of U.S. Highway 321 has reopened after crews performed emergency road repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the westbound lanes of U.S. 321 between Elizabethton and Johnson City reopened Friday night after they were closed that morning. Nagi said there was “settlement […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf#Parks And Recreation#River Restorations#The Advisory Board
WJHL

WCSO: Pursuit ends in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pursuit beginning in Sullivan County ended in Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton says. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Sullivan County deputies were chasing a stolen 2008 Volkswagen Passat when it entered Washington County’s jurisdiction. Sullivan County then requested assistance, and WCSO deputies later […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Traditional Irish cooking coming to Sycamore Shoals

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is bringing back Irish dishes that settlers cooked over their own home fires hundreds of years ago. According to a Facebook post from the park, museum curator Chad Bogart will be cooking on an open hearth and teaching visitors about the history of Irish settlers from […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
WJHL

BrightRidge responding to ‘widespread’ outages

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — BrightRidge says crews are responding to numerous power outages across its service area Friday evening. The utility said high winds resulted in “widespread outages” with around 1,200 customers without power as of 4:30 p.m. At least five utility poles have broken and crews in the field have reported downed trees […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton church builds cross in support of Lynn Mountain crosses

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an organization renewed their calls for the removal of three crosses in Elizabethton, members of a community church erected another on private land nearby. Hunter Memorial Baptist Church, after hearing of the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s (FFRF) call to pull religious imagery from public land, began building one of their […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

TDOT unsure how long US 321 will remain closed

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation blocked off a section of westbound U.S. Highway 321 on Friday morning. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi told News Channel 11 that crews were inspecting a crack reported in the westbound lanes of the road a few days ago. As a result of the closure, traffic has […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities real estate market remains ‘hot’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just as the weather is heating up in Northeast Tennessee, realtors say the housing market is showing no sign of cooling down. “It’s been wild for almost two years now,” Realtor Karissa Winstead said. “I just keep seeing and just keep thinking it’s going to maybe slow down and get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. sheriff plans to retire after next term if re-elected

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley says he plans to retire after his next term if he is re-elected. Hensley held a re-election event Friday at the National Guard armory in Erwin. He has served as Unicoi County’s sheriff for the past 10 years. “If I make it four more years, I’ll […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

NETN counties now have ‘low’ or ‘medium’ levels of COVID-19 spread

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — All seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have transitioned from “high” to “medium” or “low” levels of COVID-19 community spread as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties have medium community spread levels. Greene County has […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy