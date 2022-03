After 17 and a half years, Ruth B. Johnson, the founding president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch, recently announced her plan to retire at the end of 2022. Roundup River Ranch is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically supported camp programs that provide unforgettable opportunities to discover joy, friendship, and confidence. The organization has provided over 18,000 camper experiences for children and families from 39 states plus Puerto Rico, and has evolved to offer 52 programs year-round.

