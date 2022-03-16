ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

4 Disney employees arrested in human trafficking campaign, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPCAm_0eh8Akct00

POLK COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Over 100 people were arrested in Polk County, Florida, during “Operation March Sadness 2,” a six-day undercover investigation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators.

While most of the arrests involved people accused of human trafficking or soliciting prostitution, the sheriff’s office also made four arrests for alleged crimes against children.

“This is huge,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Four arrests of this magnitude is simply remarkable.”

According to the sheriff’s office, there were also four Disney employees among the 108 arrests, including a man who worked as a lifeguard at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Deputies said Xavier Jackson, 27, who worked as a lifeguard at the resort, sent sexual images and graphic descriptions of “what he wanted to do” to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Deputies said Jackson also bragged about working as a lifeguard at the resort.

Disney workers plan walkout to protest ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Three other Disney employees were arrested during the operation. Their alleged crimes did not involve minors.

One of the accused is a 24-year-old Orlando man who worked at the Cosmic Restaurant in Walt Disney World’s Tomorrowland. Deputies said the man worked at Disney for four years.

A software developer for Disney and someone who works in IT for the company were also arrested.

Sheriff Judd also added 66-year-old Daniel Peters, of Illinois, to the list of arrests mentioned during a Wednesday morning press conference. Judd said Peters served as a judge in Cook County (4th Sub Circuit) and as a special assistant for legal affairs at the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois.

Deputies said Peters requested an attorney, to which Sheriff Judd replied, “Well judge, you need an attorney. You got problems.”

Peters was charged with soliciting a prostitute.

California city may declare Chick-fil-A a public nuisance

Polk County detectives said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as “johns” who sought the prostitutes online. The sheriff’s office said the operation “had the intent to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution [human trafficking], or anyone participating in the trafficking of victims.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi police department adds new K9 to the force

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Oxford Police Department has a new four-legged officer in its ranks. K-9 Jocko, a 1-year-old black Labrador retriever, joins the department thanks to Oxford businessman Johnny Morgan, who donated the money towards a special project and Chief Jeff McCutchen ultimately went with a new K-9 for the department, The Oxford […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
State
Illinois State
WJTV 12

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office shares information about a juvenile with 2 felony warrants

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Arcadia Police Department has two felony warrants on a 14-year-old juvenile. The 14-year-old juvenile’s identity cannot be released because of the Louisiana Children’s Code. Deputies reported that the 14-year-old juvenile has a warrant for Armed Robbery with a Firearm and the other […]
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Walt Disney
WJTV 12

Crime Stoppers kiosk installed in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers installed a new Crime Stoppers kiosk in Biloxi. The kiosk will display wanted criminals. Neighbors can submit a tip or lead using a QR code on the machine. The kiosk was paid for with drug forfeiture money. It was installed […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Vidalia man arrested and charged with burglary of local restaurant

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department Facebook page, on February 28, 2022, officers responded to a call from Sportsman’s Fish and Grill about a burglary. Officers reported that when they arrived, the restaurant was ransacked, several computers and cash registers had been destroyed, and money and business checks were missing. According […]
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Capitol Towers burglary case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a business burglary. Police responded to the scene at the Capitol Towers office building on South Congress Street around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, March 18. The man is believed to have ransacked the offices inside […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Disney World#Wfla#Walt Disney World
WJTV 12

Panama City couple saves man from powerful storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a possible tornado touched down in Panama City Friday night, the community was cleaning up and assessing the damage on Saturday. News 13 spoke with a couple that lives on 19th and Clay Avenue that said they saved a man’s life during the storm. At the time of the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WJTV 12

Walmart distribution center fire transitions from suppressing to investigating

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two days after a massive fire broke out at a Walmart distribution center, firefighters are starting to transition from fighting the fire to figuring out how it started. On Friday afternoon, officials from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Indiana Department of Environmental Protection […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WJTV 12

Victim assistance volunteers wanted in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for volunteers for the Division of Victim Assistance. Volunteers should be passionate about helping others. The position allows volunteers to make meaningful investments in people’s lives. Call Lameka Robinson at (601)-974-2900 (ext. 2932) to learn more.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Officers search for commercial light thief in Perry County

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Petal Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a stolen commercial light. According to leaders, criminals stole an Allman NL5000 Tower Light Generator at a construction site off the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. Police said the stolen equipment was last seen on […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy