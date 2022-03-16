Elik, Bourne back capping state gas sales tax

SPRINGFIELD – Legislation proposed by state Reps. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, and Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, would cap the state sales tax on gas at 18 cents per gallon for motor fuel and 80% of that amount for gasohol and biodiesel blends.

“I stand here today just as frustrated as every person in Illinois and every family that is outraged with the rising cost of gasoline and many other items we purchase on a day-to-day basis," Elik said at a Wednesday morning media conference in Springfield. "Illinoisans are paying more and more while state government continues to tax everything politicians can get their hands on. Immediate relief can start today. Inflation is at an all-time high, now is the time for taxes to be reduced.”

Since the state currently collects sales tax on gasoline as a percentage instead of at a flat rate, it is driving the price for a gallon of fuel even higher and creating an unexpected windfall for the state on the backs of people who can least afford it. The cap placed on the fuel sales tax under House Bill 5723 would prevent the exponential growth in the tax that is driving prices up by as much as 10, 20 cents, or more per gallon.

“Runaway inflation and the high price of oil is driving gas prices to levels not seen in years. Illinois is one of the rare states that has a sales tax on gas, so as gas prices increase, the price per gallon becomes even more costly for family budgets and small businesses across Illinois,” said Bourne. “People need relief and this legislation provides real relief to limit the pain at the pump.”

Unlike other proposals to limit the rise in fuel prices, HB 5723 targets the sales tax in the state’s General Revenue Fund (GRF) and not the state’s Road Fund. Funds for road projects will be protected by this approach; since the rapid increase in fuel prices is creating an unexpected GRF windfall, capping the sales tax will not have a negative effect on expected state revenues for the year.

Elik also has co-sponsored House Bill 5477 to reduce the Use Tax Act, the Service Use Tax Act, the Service Occupation Tax Act, and the Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act by a quarter percent.

According to the recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the last 12 months has increased 7.9%. Increases in the indexes for gasoline, shelter, and food were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increased over the last year. The cost of eating at home has risen 8.6% since last year. It costs nearly 7% more to eat at a restaurant, clothing costs 6.6% more, owning a home, renting a home, and paying for a hotel is up 4.7% over the last year. And used cars are up 41.2% compared to new cars at 12.4%.

“It is not uncommon to see gas prices in Missouri anywhere from 50 cents to 70 cents a gallon cheaper than Illinois on a given day," Elik said. "The citizens we represent are feeling the impact of inflation and they are looking for some relief from their elected leaders."