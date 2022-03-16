ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Elik, Bourne back capping state gas sales tax

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD – Legislation proposed by state Reps. Amy Elik, R-Fosterburg, and Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, would cap the state sales tax on gas at 18 cents per gallon for motor fuel and 80% of that amount for gasohol and biodiesel blends.

“I stand here today just as frustrated as every person in Illinois and every family that is outraged with the rising cost of gasoline and many other items we purchase on a day-to-day basis," Elik said at a Wednesday morning media conference in Springfield. "Illinoisans are paying more and more while state government continues to tax everything politicians can get their hands on. Immediate relief can start today. Inflation is at an all-time high, now is the time for taxes to be reduced.”

Since the state currently collects sales tax on gasoline as a percentage instead of at a flat rate, it is driving the price for a gallon of fuel even higher and creating an unexpected windfall for the state on the backs of people who can least afford it. The cap placed on the fuel sales tax under House Bill 5723 would prevent the exponential growth in the tax that is driving prices up by as much as 10, 20 cents, or more per gallon.

“Runaway inflation and the high price of oil is driving gas prices to levels not seen in years. Illinois is one of the rare states that has a sales tax on gas, so as gas prices increase, the price per gallon becomes even more costly for family budgets and small businesses across Illinois,” said Bourne. “People need relief and this legislation provides real relief to limit the pain at the pump.”

Unlike other proposals to limit the rise in fuel prices, HB 5723 targets the sales tax in the state’s General Revenue Fund (GRF) and not the state’s Road Fund. Funds for road projects will be protected by this approach; since the rapid increase in fuel prices is creating an unexpected GRF windfall, capping the sales tax will not have a negative effect on expected state revenues for the year.

Elik also has co-sponsored House Bill 5477 to reduce the Use Tax Act, the Service Use Tax Act, the Service Occupation Tax Act, and the Retailers’ Occupation Tax Act by a quarter percent.

According to the recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the last 12 months has increased 7.9%. Increases in the indexes for gasoline, shelter, and food were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increased over the last year. The cost of eating at home has risen 8.6% since last year. It costs nearly 7% more to eat at a restaurant, clothing costs 6.6% more, owning a home, renting a home, and paying for a hotel is up 4.7% over the last year. And used cars are up 41.2% compared to new cars at 12.4%.

“It is not uncommon to see gas prices in Missouri anywhere from 50 cents to 70 cents a gallon cheaper than Illinois on a given day," Elik said. "The citizens we represent are feeling the impact of inflation and they are looking for some relief from their elected leaders."

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Winemakers want changes to law from Prohibition

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois' 139 licensed wineries say Prohibition Era laws are hamstringing them just when they are trying to recover from the losses racked up during the COVID lockdowns. House Bill 2976, introduced last month by state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, would update regulations restricting wine sales and give vintners access to needed business, according to Lisa Ellis, director of the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance. "These laws were written decades and decades ago," she said. "We're just looking to improve the ability of our industry to grow sales."
CHESTERFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Danville casino wins preliminary approval

DANVILLE — A new casino is closer to a reality for the city of Danville. Nearly three years after a gambling expansion bill that that allowed for up to six new gambling locations in Illinois was signed into law, members of the Illinois Gaming Board have given preliminary approval for the facility to be located along Interstate 74.
DANVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Inflation is real and it creates suffering

Robert Schwaninger (Robert Schwaninger) The pandemic is waning and the American public is increasingly going maskless. Badly affected businesses are recovering quickly and are on a hiring binge, with U.S. employers adding 678,000 jobs in February.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend unemployment rises slightly

WOOD RIVER - Unemployment rates in the Metro East bumped up between December and January, but remain about 2 percent lower than the previous year, according to the latest information from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Tony Fuhrman, director of Madison County Employment and Training, said most of the increase is probably because of seasonal employment, and is similar to previous years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Traffic
City
Springfield, IL
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
The Telegraph

County approves Center Grove Road bridge funds

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board has approved $360,000 toward the cost of reconstructing the bridge over the Nickle Plate Trail at Center Grove Road. The action was one of a number of transportation/road-related projects acted on by the board at its Wednesday meeting.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City apartments sold

GRANITE CITY - FoCamSki LLC has purchased the Country Place Lanes apartment unit in Granite City. The site includes eight units averaging 1,000 square feet, each with two bedrooms and one bath. BarberMurphy assisted in the sale of the apartments at 3323-3329 Country Place Lane in Granite City. Details of the transaction were not available.
The Telegraph

County reports no virus deaths for past week

WOOD RIVER - No additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported over the past week by the Madison County Health Department. According to MCHD figures released Friday afternoon, a total of 784 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the county to date. Unofficially, 16 deaths have been recorded for March, compared to 39 in February and 62 in January. To date, MCHD has recorded 69,951 cases and 785,004 tests.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Biodiesel#Illinoisans#House
The Telegraph

Animal deaths noted in Edwardsville oil spill

EDWARDSVILLE - State and local environmental and wildlife organizations are assessing the damage done by last week's oil spill north of Edwardsville and working to ensure it doesn't happen again. Treehouse Wildlife Center in rural Dow has been heavily involved in wildlife recovery efforts from the oil spill. They issued a statement Tuesday saying they were "very busy" caring for the animals entrusted to its protection. The affected wildlife being treated include seven ducks, one frog, one hawk, two beavers and three turtles. MPL said crews also found seven ducks, a heron, a muskrat and a frog deceased.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Making the high road: West Alton work progresses

WEST ALTON - Workers on Thursday were spreading fresh concrete for the first pour on the new elevated lanes of southbound U.S. 67 in West Alton, Missouri. Even though a machine forms the main portion of the poured traffic lane, workers must finish the job by hand. About a dozen concrete mixer trucks from Kienstra Illinois, LLC., were lined up or heading to refill back in Illinois so the concrete pour could continue.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
1K+
Followers
723
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy