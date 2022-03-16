ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents

Titusville Herald
 4 days ago

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating a shooting that involved federal Homeland...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Federal Government pays $127.5 MILLION to families of Parkland school massacre victims after admitting FBI failed to pursue two tips that could have prevented 2018 shooting that killed 17

The US government has agreed to pay $127.5m to the relatives of 17 killed in a 2018 school shooting after admitting the FBI failed to follow up two tips that could have prevented it. Federal officials confirmed the settlement with families of those murdered, as well as survivors, following the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

State Agents: Prosecutor Involved in Shooting Investigation

WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina agents are investigating a shooting involving a prosecutor in Oconee County. Deputies checking on a shots fired call Monday night determined that the incident involved a deputy solicitor, investigators told media outlets. Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw asked the State Law Enforcement Division...
KRQE News 13

FBI investigating shooting involving Homeland Security near Route 66 Casino

LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking into a shooting involving a Homeland Security Investigations agent that occurred near Route 66 Casino Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Officials say no agents were injured, but one subject was wounded. Several vehicles were roped inside the caution tape. It’s not yet known if any of those vehicles are […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Federal Agents#Ap
Power 96

Man Sentenced for Pretending to be FBI Agent

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for impersonating a federal officer. According to court documents, on July 24th, 2017 67-year-old Bernard Holmes pretended to be a Special Agent of the FBI. Holmes spoofed his telephone number...
ABQJournal

Federal agents shoot, injure person on Laguna Pueblo

Authorities shot a person Tuesday afternoon on Laguna Pueblo. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said no Homeland Security Investigations agents were injured in the incident. He did not give a condition for the person who was shot or any other details. Fisher said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Laguna...
LAGUNA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

FBI recruiting women as Special Agents

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI is looking for more women to join its ranks. On Wednesday, Mar. 9, it's holding a special online recruitment seminar, so ladies can find out more about what skill sets are needed to be a Special Agent. It's a collaboration between the Honolulu, Anchorage, Portland,...
WKRC

Undercover FBI agent testifies in Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — An undercover FBI agent who infiltrated the group that allegedly plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided photos and a first-hand account into the group's activities during his testimony in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Thursday. Special Agent...
WOWT

FBI Agent testimony continues in Fortenberry trial

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KOLN) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is accused of lying about a $30,000 illegal campaign contribution in 2016 and Friday, jurors in his trial, heard from the man who helped funnel that money. Toufic Baaklini, a U-S- citizen with foreign ties, testified that he and Fortenberry were close...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Sentenced For Impersonating An FBI Agent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office says a 67-year-old Minneapolis man will go the prison for less than a year for impersonating an FBI agent. Court documents showed that Bernard Holmes made a phone call to an unidentified victim in July of 2017, in which he “spoofed his telephone number to make it appear that he was calling his victim from the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.” Investigators say Holmes falsely identified himself as “FBI Special Agent John Tidwell” during the call, and claimed he was involved in a terrorism investigation, and evidence was connected to an IP address and computer at the victim’s residence. Holmes is also said to have questioned the victim with “highly charged words” — including “ISIS” and “Patriot Act.” Holmes pleaded guilty to the charge last October, and was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison, in addition to a year of supervised release.
The Associated Press

Russians are blocked at US border, Ukrainians are admitted

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy