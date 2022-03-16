FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents

The US government has agreed to pay $127.5m to the relatives of 17 killed in a 2018 school shooting after admitting the FBI failed to follow up two tips that could have prevented it. Federal officials confirmed the settlement with families of those murdered, as well as survivors, following the...
WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina agents are investigating a shooting involving a prosecutor in Oconee County. Deputies checking on a shots fired call Monday night determined that the incident involved a deputy solicitor, investigators told media outlets. Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw asked the State Law Enforcement Division...
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — SLED agents are investigating an incident in Oconee County involving Deputy Solicitor Jason Alderman, according to Renée Wunderlich from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Wunderlich said SLED was requested to investigate by Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says...
LAGUNA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking into a shooting involving a Homeland Security Investigations agent that occurred near Route 66 Casino Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. Officials say no agents were injured, but one subject was wounded. Several vehicles were roped inside the caution tape. It’s not yet known if any of those vehicles are […]
It's been almost 15 years since Todd Murray of the Ute Indian Tribe was shot on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation. Murray's questionable death has been passed through the court system as his family has been fighting for the truth.
Prince George’s County, MD – Hip Hop suffered a number of losses in 2021 and three months into 2022, the losses keep mounting. Goonew, the DMV rapper hailed as a pioneer through mixtapes such as Hey Auntie, Big 64 and Goonwick 2, was shot and killed Friday (March 18) by an unknown assailant.
Authorities shot a person Tuesday afternoon on Laguna Pueblo. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said no Homeland Security Investigations agents were injured in the incident. He did not give a condition for the person who was shot or any other details. Fisher said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Laguna...
A Nevada woman has issued a plea on TikTok for help to find her missing sister. "I need your help. My sister is missing," Tamara Cartwright said in a video shared on the social platform earlier this week. Cartwright said that her sister, Naomi Irion, has not been seen since...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI is looking for more women to join its ranks. On Wednesday, Mar. 9, it's holding a special online recruitment seminar, so ladies can find out more about what skill sets are needed to be a Special Agent. It's a collaboration between the Honolulu, Anchorage, Portland,...
Two University of the Southwest students survived a fatal car crash in West Texas that killed nine — including six members of their college's golf teams — and are currently on the road to recovery. Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga in Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — An undercover FBI agent who infiltrated the group that allegedly plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided photos and a first-hand account into the group's activities during his testimony in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Thursday. Special Agent...
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KOLN) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is accused of lying about a $30,000 illegal campaign contribution in 2016 and Friday, jurors in his trial, heard from the man who helped funnel that money. Toufic Baaklini, a U-S- citizen with foreign ties, testified that he and Fortenberry were close...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office says a 67-year-old Minneapolis man will go the prison for less than a year for impersonating an FBI agent.
Court documents showed that Bernard Holmes made a phone call to an unidentified victim in July of 2017, in which he “spoofed his telephone number to make it appear that he was calling his victim from the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.”
Investigators say Holmes falsely identified himself as “FBI Special Agent John Tidwell” during the call, and claimed he was involved in a terrorism investigation, and evidence was connected to an IP address and computer at the victim’s residence. Holmes is also said to have questioned the victim with “highly charged words” — including “ISIS” and “Patriot Act.”
Holmes pleaded guilty to the charge last October, and was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison, in addition to a year of supervised release.
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
