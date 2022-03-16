FBI: Shooting on tribal reservation involved federal agents

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States Attorney’s Office says a 67-year-old Minneapolis man will go the prison for less than a year for impersonating an FBI agent. Court documents showed that Bernard Holmes made a phone call to an unidentified victim in July of 2017, in which he “spoofed his telephone number to make it appear that he was calling his victim from the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office.” Investigators say Holmes falsely identified himself as “FBI Special Agent John Tidwell” during the call, and claimed he was involved in a terrorism investigation, and evidence was connected to an IP address and computer at the victim’s residence. Holmes is also said to have questioned the victim with “highly charged words” — including “ISIS” and “Patriot Act.” Holmes pleaded guilty to the charge last October, and was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison, in addition to a year of supervised release.

12 DAYS AGO