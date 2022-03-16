Why I Swear By Being Realistic, Not Optimistic, In Relationships

Sweet Dreams. So reads the the sign behind Patrick Kindlon, written in black cursive letters on dark cream-coloured wood. It’s the kind of thing you’d see in show homes and Good Housekeeping magazine, right by a ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ decal. It’s very much not what you’d expect to see above the bed of Drug Church's frontman. In fact, it’s the diametrically opposite aesthetic to the bleak, dreary world of the band’s music, and the gloomy, nihilistic mindset that Patrick always seems to inhabit within it. But there’s a good reason for the motivational slogan. The singer is at his parents’ home in Albany, New York – the city in which he formed Drug Church in 2011 and, before that, the punk rock collective Self Defense Family in 2003. He’s back home as he was planning to move to Western Australia to be with his girlfriend, but he's not allowed in.
“They keep pushing it back,” he says. “I was supposed to be there January 1 and then February 5. I gave up my apartment because I was supposed to be moving there full-time, and now I have no place to be. So I’m chilling at my folks’ house until we start tour in a month.”
Comments / 0