Why I Swear By Being Realistic, Not Optimistic, In Relationships

My boyfriend and I have been together for a year and are both approaching 30. We love each other and have talked about a “forever” future together. However, he was recently offered an incredible year-long career opportunity across the country. It’s not in a location that he would want to live in after, so it doesn’t make sense for me to quit my job and uproot my life to move with him. Neither of us have done a long-distance relationship before and after only knowing each other for a year, we’re finding it difficult to make the decision to stay together or live our lives separately and perhaps pick the relationship up again if we’re both wanting to do so when his work commitment ends. I would love to be married in a few years, so this decision holds a lot of weight. Everyone in our lives seems to have an opinion of what we should do, but we’d like help figuring out how to make this decision for ourselves.

ASPEN, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO