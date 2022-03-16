Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper in Leonard Bernstein biopic

It’s a time of tremendous upheaval right now in the daytime talk show game, as new faces are emerging to take over hosting slots being vacated by some of the biggest names. Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Nick Cannon are all stepping away from their shows for various reasons, and now, it seems another longtime favorite will be joining them. Maury Povich will end his 31 season run on Maury later this year when the popular host retires at 83.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO