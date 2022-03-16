Matt Bomer in talks to join Bradley Cooper in Leonard Bernstein biopic

The oldest daughter of country icon Tim McGraw, Gracie, showed off their family resemblance with a funny post mocking her dad’s ’90s style. “Like father, like son,” joked Gracie in the caption. She shared a quirky photo of herself posing up against a wall, similarly to how her famous father did on the cover of his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. Additionally, Gracie drew on a handlebar mustache to match that of McGraw. However, one comment pointed out an important mistake: “YOU FORGOT THE SOUL PATCH!”
