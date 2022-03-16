‘Alice’ Filmmaker Krystin Ver Linden Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Brooklyn Beckham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 23-year-old content creator has more than 13 million followers on Instagram. Most recently, Beckham has focused on cooking content, an interest he picked up during quarantine. He hosted the eight-episode Facebook Messenger show, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, which features chefs like Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Nobu Matsuhisa.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe A-List Founder on Why She Hosted a Party for 125 Hollywood Assistants'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan Van Ness Signs With UTA (Exclusive)Director Sophie Hyde Signs With CAA (Exclusive) Other appearances include spots on The Today Show, The Late Late Show With James Corden and the Rachael Ray Show, where Beckham joined the talk shows for cooking segments. Beckham’s fashion photography work has been featured on the covers of international Vogue issues and in campaigns for Burberry and BMW. As a model, he has also been tapped as a brand ambassador for Pepe Jeans, Superdry, Huawei, and Honor 8, in addition to Burberry and BMW. Beckham continues to be represented by Kai Gayoso at Range Media Partners and Alex Schack at Narrative PR. Click here to read the full article.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO