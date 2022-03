Click here to read the full article. A currently untitled sequel to 2021 blockbuster Godzilla Vs Kong has been set to shoot in Queensland, Australia, according to government agency Screen Queensland. State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said today that cameras will roll later this year in locations across the Gold Coast and the southeast on the Legendary picture which will be the fifth in its Monsterverse franchise. Details of the sequel have been kept under wraps, although Godzilla Vs Kong director Adam Wingard told Deadline last year he would “absolutely love to continue” with the franchise. He added, “The clear starting point...

WORLD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO