MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A Moses Lake man is in prison Thursday, arrested on a warrant with charges for the murder and rape of a missing 30-year-old Moses Lake woman. Officers responded to a missing persons call for Yanira Cedillos on March 4. She had reportedly been out the night before celebrating her birthday and witnesses said a man she used to live with had been desperately trying to contact her through phone calls, texts and snapchats.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO