Intel, Micron CEOs set to testify at Senate semiconductor chips hearing -source

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel and Micron are set to testify on March 23 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and competitiveness, a source told Reuters.

Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell plans to announce the hearing on developing next generation technology that will also include the chief executive of truckmaker Paccar Inc .

The hearing plans to look at vulnerabilities in semiconductor supply chains and the impact of $52 billion in proposed U.S. subsidies for chip manufacturing and research. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

