Knox County, TN

Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man with over 100 previous charges has been indicted on five more, according...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 22

Nancy Miller
4d ago

Not only throw the book at him, sterilize him. People who just keep having children and no way to support them need to be stopped he has given up his rights to have children.

Reply(4)
24
Dianna Walker
4d ago

Permanently sterilize him today for starters. People like that make me sick, they are a menus to society.

Reply(3)
9
Denise Epperson
2d ago

I agree these women are guilty too. they knew the children needed better life

Reply
6
