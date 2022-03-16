Stephanie Beatriz's Admission About Encanto Is Definitely Turning Heads

Stephanie Beatriz recalled Disney’s history of showing the strength of their young female characters, including her Mirabel in ‘Encanto.’. We don’t talk about Bruno, but we do talk about strong women leading the way! Just days ago, Stephanie Beatriz, the star of the Oscar-nominated animated Disney film Encanto, revealed that she was in labor while recording “Waiting On A Miracle” for the movie. The day after laying the tracks down, she welcomed her daughter, Rosaline. “I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” she told Variety of the situation. “I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’” Her story is just one of many that shows the boundaries women push through to get the job done. In speaking to HollywoodLife.com at the National Board Of Review Awards, Stephanie reflected on Disney leading the way in telling these female-forward stories.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO