Stephanie Beatriz's Admission About Encanto Is Definitely Turning Heads

By Ashley Nickell
 4 days ago
Stephanie Beatriz has a gift for transforming into the characters she plays, often committing to her roles in unimaginable ways. Her life was filled with big changes and opportunities in 2021, one being the end of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" – the show that gifted fans with her memorable performance and unique voice...

