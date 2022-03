The Alexander Bulldogs continued their solid start to district play as they defeated the United South Panthers 10-0 in five innings Thursday. The Bulldogs got going early as they scored two runs in the first inning. They did most of their damage in the second as they scored five runs in the frame. Alexander would score a run in the third and two in the fifth to secure the run-rule victory. The Bulldogs outhit the Panthers 12-3 in the win. Ciro Benavides (2-3, 2 R, 4 RBI), Jerry Castillo (2-2, 2 R, RBI), Rocco Garza-Gongora (2-3, 2 R),...

