Moraine, OH

Moraine police identify man for questioning

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Moraine Police Department have identified the man they asked for the public’s help Wednesday.

ORIGINAL: The Moraine Police Department asked for help identifying a man.

The Moraine Police Department is searching for a man last seen in Moraine and asked for help identifying him in a Facebook post .

According to the Moraine Police Department, the man pictured was last seen in the area of the Red Horse Motel in Moraine on Tuesday.

If you can identify the man or if you know of his whereabouts, police asked that you contact them at (937) 535-1166.

    (Photo/Moraine Police Department)
    (Photo/Moraine Police Department)
