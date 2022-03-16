Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the library

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
St Patrick’s Day honours the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.The annual day of celebration originally marked the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and was made an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church in the early 17th century.While traditional festivities saw communities gather at church services and family feasts, it has since become a notoriously boozy affair. With a 24-hour suspension of the Lenten restrictions on eating and alcohol consumption, as well as indulging in traditional Irish foods and wearing head-to-toe green, many celebrate Sunday 17 March by sipping on one of the country’s most...
As we celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green and other Irish festivities, here's an idea: Head out to Moss Mansion's "Brewsium." Thursday night isn't necessarily a tour but rather a chance to explore the historic mansion while partaking in some shamrock shenanigans. There will be leprechauns, limericks, drinking songs and Irish folk tales.
March 17 is the Feast of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland who brought Christianity to the island. The holiday is celebrated not just only in Ireland but all over the world with Irish music, pints of Guinness and shamrock emblazoned clothes.
There are a few things that are synonymous with St. Patrick's Day. The color green and corned beef and hash are staples of the Irish holiday, but in terms of representation, nothing quite embodies the celebration in a the way that the humble clover does. The otherwise unassuming plant takes on a whole new life around St. Patrick's Day each year, but what exactly associated it with the holiday? Keep reading for a detailed breakdown on how and when clovers and St. Patrick's Day came together.
If you plan on heading to a St. Patrick's Day celebration this upcoming March 17, be prepared to hear plenty of "Erin go Bragh" chants. The phrase is one of the most commonly heard around the holiday, but if you're unaware of its meaning, you might be wondering, "Who the heck is Erin?"
