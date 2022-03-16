What the Bears are getting in new LB Nicholas Morrow

The Chicago Bears found a new linebacker in Nicholas Morrow on the second day of the legal tampering period ahead of free agency. Morrow fills a need at linebacker, which will continue to be addressed this offseason.

Morrow, an undrafted free agent in 2017, spent his first five seasons with the Raiders, where he worked his way up the depth chart. In 2020, Morrow had career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six). But he was unable to build on that success after suffering a foot injury in the preseason that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2021 season.

The Bears are transitioning to a 4-3 defense under new head coach Matt Eberflus, where they need to find two starters alongside Roquan Smith. Morrow certainly figures to factor into a potential starting role. But what exactly are the Bears getting in Morrow?

We spoke to Marcus Mosher of Raiders Wire, who gave us the rundown on what we can expect from the Bears’ new linebacker and why he’s a good fit for Chicago.

What kind of player are the Bears getting in Nicholas Morrow?

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Marcus Mosher: He’s an excellent leader. Teammate person. He plays on special teams and is the ideal No. 3 linebacker. Still relatively young, but has always shown well when given the chance to play.

What’s Morrow’s biggest strength?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

MM: His biggest strength is his versatility. He can play every linebacker spot and can contribute on special teams.

What’s Morrow’s biggest area of concern?

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

MM: He’s got to be able to stay healthy. He missed the entire 2021 season with a foot injury.

What impact did Morrow have on defense during his time with the Raiders?

USA Today Sports

MM: He was a part-time player with the Raiders over the last five years. He was more of the first linebacker off the bench player.

Why do you think Morrow is a good fit for the Bears?

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

MM: I think he is a great fit as a high-end backup to Roquan Smith. He thrives in a 4-3 defense that just asks him to fly to the football.