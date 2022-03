CHICAGO (CBS) -- Retired University of Chicago professor and astrophysicist Eugene Parker died Tuesday at the age of 94. The university notes that Parker's contributions to the field of solar physics warranted NASA naming the Parker Solar Probe mission after him. Parker was known around the world for proposing the concept of solar wind – which many were skeptical about and even ridiculed at first, but which turned out to be correct, the U of C said. Parker went on to be a pioneer in astrophysics – with a focus in particular on magnetic fields in space and the dynamic...

