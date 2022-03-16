ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s a new Omicron variant on the rise — meaning it’s time to check your N95 stocks

By Joshua Sargent, Krystin Arneson
 4 days ago
Stock up on Kimberly Clark Professional N95 pouch respirators to protect yourself from the latest COVID-19 variant. (David Talukdar)

The world might be opening back up, but COVID-19 continues to mutate — right now, experts are closely watching a new sub-variant of Omicron called BA.2. Last week, it made up just 10% to 12% of cases in the US, but now the numbers are up to 25%, meaning it’s very quickly becoming a significant part of the caseload.

Overall, COVID-19 cases were up 48% in the U.K. last week compared to the week before, and the U.K. has long been a bellwether for what’s coming pandemic-wise for the U.S. Across the EU as well, cases are rising again in more than half of its member states, with jumps of 20% in Germany and 48% in the Netherlands over the past week.

While Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that it’s more transmissible than the original Omicron, so far it doesn’t seem to be any more severe — so hope remains we might be on the home stretch of this years-long pandemic. Society is a lot more open now across Europe and the U.K., as well as in the U.S., than it’s been in recent months, and people’s post-vax immunity is starting to wane — Fauci said those factors are bumping the case count up (at least in the U.K.), too.

Overall, however, COVID-19 cases continue (for now) to decline: "Although the proportion of infections with BA.2 is increasing in the U.S., COVID-19 cases are now declining, so it is likely that absolute numbers of BA.2 infections are not increasing as quickly as they might seem from just looking at the proportion that are BA.2," Dr. Deborah Dowell, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief medical officer for the agency's COVID-19 response, said last weekend .

Regardless, masking continues to play a huge role in preventing the transmission of the virus regardless of the variant, so it’s a good idea to keep a stock of N95s on hand for when you go out and about.

If you haven’t gotten on the N95 train yet, trust us: These medical-grade masks are way more comfy than cloth masks (all that uncomfortable humidity plus relatively low protection — though better than nothing) and are more breathable than disposable surgical masks, thanks to quite literally a little more breathing room around the nose and mouth.

While a lot of people have turned to KN95s, especially when mask supplies were still low in the U.S., there’s one thing people should definitely keep in mind before purchasing them: “What a lot of people don’t realize is KN95s are not certified masks,” said Kelly Carothers, Director of Government Affairs at Project N95. “There is no regulatory body over those masks…it’s a standard that manufacturers self-certify to.”

KN95s have a two-year expiration date, said Carothers, so check your older masks to be sure they’re still good for use. In comparison, “N95s have a five-year shelf life because of the higher National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health standards.”

That said, even a KN95 is better than some alternatives — and it’s definitely better than the cloth mask you bought off Facebook at the beginning of the pandemic. “We certainly don’t want to dissuade anyone from promoting the use of a higher quality mask, even a poor quality KN95 is more effective than a cloth or poorly fitting surgical mask,” said Carothers.

All in all, an N95 is a safe, comfortable bet to get you through this latest wave. For more on those, check out some of our favorite picks from our previous coverage — and stock up (reasonably!) to protect yourself, too.

#Stock#Surgical Masks#European Union#Omicron#Cdc#Covid#N95#Eu#Cnn
SFGate

