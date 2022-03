PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cancer rates are climbing because many people skipped screenings during the pandemic. The American Cancer Society wants to stop the trend and for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month there’s a new message: colonoscopies are not only the first step for detection. There is an alternative to colonoscopies that doctors hope will prompt more people to get screened. When Rick Rivers was diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 30, his main concern was for his family. “It was number one goal, survive, take care of them. I’ll deal with what I have to deal with, but I have to be...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO