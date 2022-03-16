ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Canadian oilfield services company Calfrac says evaluating Russian operations

By Nia Williams
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada’s Calfrac Well Services Ltd said on Wednesday it is evaluating options for its operations in Russia, in contrast with many other western companies pulling out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Calgary-based Calfrac, which provides oilfield services like hydraulic fracturing, also has operations in Canada, the United States and Argentina.

Energy research firm Stifel FirstEnergy said it had previously estimated Calfrac’s Russian business would contribute 11% of revenues in 2022.

Calfrac said in a fourth-quarter earnings release it expects to have more information on Russian operations when it reports first quarter results in early May.

Dozens of companies including oil majors BP Plc and Shell have exited Russia in recent weeks, incurring billions of dollars in write-downs, although a number of oilfield services firms remain.

“It is worth highlighting that while multiple supermajor E&Ps (explorers and producers) have pulled out from Russia, North American oilfield service giants SLB (Schlumberger), HAL (Halliburton) and BKR (Baker Hughes) have yet to announce exits from the region,” Stifel analyst Cole Pereira said in a note to clients.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tobacco company Imperial Brands halts Russian operations

March 9 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc has suspended all operations in Russia, including production at its factory in Volgograd and sales and marketing activity, the maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fortinet plunges 12% on market sell-off; company suspends Russian operations

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares sold off sharply on Monday, losing more than 12% amid a broader market sell-off. The cyber security company also announced it would be suspending its operations in Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. "Like many around the world, we are watching what's happening in Ukraine...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Oilfield#Canadian#Russian#Calfrac Well Services Ltd#Stifel Firstenergy#Shell#E P#North American#Bkr
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Argentina
Country
Russia
Telegraph

‘Do not invade Kyiv, we have already lost this war’: the pleas of Russia’s captured pilots

It might have been the honesty of a condemned man who had nothing left to lose. Or it might have been due to the presence of several burly Ukrainian soldiers watching from the back of the room. But when Lieutenant Colonel Maxim Krishtop, a captured Russian pilot, was paraded before TV cameras in Kyiv on Friday afternoon, he gave much more than his name, rank and number.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Russia's Lukoil breaks ranks by telling Putin to end war in Ukraine

Russia’s second-largest oil company has urged Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine in a sign of hardening resistance against the conflict among influential oligarchs. Lukoil, led by billionaire founder Vagit Alekperov, called for an “immediate cessation of the armed conflict” and expressed concern over the “tragic events”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy