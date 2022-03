You wouldn't forget to slather yourself in sunscreen before heading outside for a day of fun in the sun — but are you remembering to pack sunscreen for Fido, too? That's right: Some dog breeds can be just as sensitive to UV rays as humans. That's why covering your pup in a sunscreen specially formulated for dogs before your next outdoor adventure is paramount to avoiding sunburn or even certain types of skin cancer.

