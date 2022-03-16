ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

The 3rd annual Festival of Steel, a toe tapping good time

By Ashley Kaiser
 4 days ago

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – If you like music and want to contribute to a good cause, you don’t want to miss this show-stopping performance.

John Marshall High School is hosting its 3 rd annual Festival of Steel.

Several local middle and high schools are participating, along with West Liberty University and even the Wheeling band Steel Cassa.

Tracey Filben, Director of Bands at John Marshall says it is unlike any other performance and is truly as night to remember.

John Marshall is basically known for pulling out the full-length carnival tunes from Trinidad and Tobago and so Pan Ecstasy is our carnival tune.

It’s a workout but it’s super exciting. We do have a guest artist, Josh Garrett. He has been a guest artist prior to this but we love to bring him in and he solos with all of the groups and then the entire event combinates with a mass band experience. So, every single person will join together for that final tunes.

Tracey Filben, Director of Bands, John Marshall High School

All proceeds from the show go towards the Robert James “Jim” Gracey Memorial Scholarship.

The event takes place in the John Marshall High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 19 at 1:00 p.m.

Doors open at 12:30 and you can purchase your ticket when you arrive.

West Liberty University
