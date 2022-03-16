ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Nurse sentenced to prison after she ignored dying patient’s pleas for help

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Loyce Agyeman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help.

Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.

James Dempsey, 89, was a patient at Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center and was being cared for by three nurses, including Agyeman, when he died on Feb. 27, 2014.

Dempsey was a World War II veteran who was recovering from hip surgery when he reporting concerning information about his care to his son. The son then set up a hidden camera inside a clock radio in his room with his permission.

Video surveillance showed Dempsey, who was in respiratory distress, repeatedly calling out for help as the nurses seemingly ignored him. He pressed the call/help light button on his bed at least six times.

At one point in the video, a nurse asked him, “What do you want now?” and accused him of having anxiety.

Dempsey eventually became unresponsive and died.

Prosecutors said the nurses failed to provide timely and necessary medical assistance that ultimately led to Dempsey’s death.

Agyeman was sentenced to serve eight years in jail.

Her co-defendant, Mable Turman, pleaded guilty of neglect of an elder person and concealing the death of another in February. She was sentenced to five years probation.

The case against the third nurse, Wanda Nuckles, is pending.

Kerry Lynn Moody
4d ago

She's NOT a nurse. Neither are the other two. They all deserve life in prison. How in the hell do you walk away from someone begging for help????? Give me 5 minutes please!!!!

Angelia Saylor
4d ago

This is the SECOND person to die in her xare..she should have went to jail and been barred from working with children, animals, or the elderly...

Susan Daphne Stanfield
4d ago

I took my daddy home and cared for him around the clock; myself and my daughter, because he said he did not feel safe in the SNF he was sent to!!

