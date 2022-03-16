ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelorette to make history with twice the drama

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn GTU Hour 2 this morning – Clayton’s explosive season just wrapped up and it’s already time to start thinking about “The Bachelorette”! The next season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” is going to have twice the fun and twice the drama. That’s because it will feature two co-leads for the first...

realitytitbit.com

Susie Evans' Bachelor exit makes her 'perfect' for The Bachelorette 2022

The upcoming 2022 Bachelorette star has not been confirmed, but Susie Evans is already a frontrunner for the show after ditching Clayton Echard on The Bachelor when he slept with the other remaining contestants. With the ABC show no stranger to making last minute changes, and Clayton’s season soon coming...
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
Black Enterprise

Move Over Tyler Perry! A Black Woman Will Own A $135 Multi-Million Dollar Production Studio In Atlanta

A Black woman is now a majority owner of a new multi-million dollar Film/Television studio in Atlanta, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Tammy Williams has over 25 years of experience in the Film/Television industry. She has written and produced a plethora of projects such as films, biographies, documentaries, entertainment, and network news, according to her biography on IMDB.
ABC 4

Derek and Julianne Hough honor legendary films

Just in Time for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, we’re catching up with Emmy Award-Winning Choreographer, Derek Hough. He’s recreating some of the most legendary cinematic performances in a New One-Hour Special on ABC called Step Into The Movies. He joined us live to tell us all about it.
tvinsider.com

‘Accused’: Marlee Matlin to Make Directorial Debut on Fox Anthology Drama

Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is going behind the camera for Fox‘s new anthology drama. The network has announced that Matlin (CODA) will make her directorial debut on Accused. The episode features a deaf woman who becomes a surrogate and commits a crime of advocacy and protection. “I could not...
ABC 4

FanX 2022 kicks off in 190 days!

(The Daily Dish) FanX 2022 kicks off in 190 days and they will begin to announce its first round of celebrity guests on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. FanX 2022 celebrity guest announcements will include actors from fan favorite fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.
ABC 4

High fashion is back at the 2022 Met Gala

On GTU this morning – High fashion is back! Resuming its original programming, the 2022 Met Gala will return on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The highly anticipated event, which supports the Costume Institute and celebrates its current exhibition, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will welcome Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as its official cochairs. Fashion designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue on as honorary chairs. The New York Times’s chief fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, released the news in a tweet this morning. “Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda,” she wrote. “Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour.” This year’s theme is “Gilded Glamour,” she revealed, adding: “Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed.” The theme already has people talking on Twitter, many of whom questioned its sensitivity to the current political climate. Influencer Bryanboy wrote, “Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake.”
ABC 4

There is a new Marvel superhero

On Good Things Utah this morning – Great news for viewers! Disney+ is expanding its MCU roster with a new Marvel superhero entering the fold. “Moon Knight” follows the story of mild-mannered gift-shop employee Steven Grant, who suddenly finds himself plagued with memories of another life on account of having dissociative identity disorder. Steven discovers that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector, and together, the two must figure out how to navigate their identities and enemies as they tackle a dark mystery amongst Egypt’s powerful gods. “Moon Knights”‘s featurette arrived on March 10, which includes inside commentary from actors Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and executive director Kevin Feige.
ABC 4

A hilarious fix for your kids’ obsession with Encanto music

On Good Things Utah Hour Two this morning – This will make you smile this morning! Are you one of millions of Americans who can’t get enough of Encanto? Do you have an uncontrollable urge to sing and dance to its irresistibly catchy songs? Lin-Manuel Miranda offers hope (and so much humor!)
The Guardian

Lenny Henry to make playwright debut with Windrush drama

Lenny Henry is to make his debut as a playwright with a drama about the injustice of the Windrush scandal. Henry will also star in the one-man show, August in England, which is to be staged at the Bush in west London in spring 2023 as part of the theatre’s 50th birthday celebrations. The play, he said, “is a story that needs to be told about the scandal, and the massive effect it had and continues to have on our community”.
ABC 4

Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV’s star’s death.
ABC 4

Best Star Belly Dream Lites

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Belly Dream Lites aren’t your run-of-the-mill stuffed animals. They have glowing bellies that shine colorful lights and patterns, making them ideal bedtime buddies for children and adults alike. From friendly sharks to cute ladybugs, there’s a Star Belly...
The Independent

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds addresses ending of hit Netflix thriller

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about the ending of his recent hit Netflix thrillerThe Adam Project.In the film, which debuted on the streaming service earlier this month, Reynolds plays a pilot who travels back in time, meeting himself as a child and his late father (played by Mark Ruffalo).Zoe Saldana plays his wife, whom he travels back in time to save.Spoilers follow for The Adam Project...The film concludes with Adam (Reynolds) having altered the space-time continuum and defeated the villainous Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener). Before he and his younger self revert back to their own timelines, the pair enjoy...
MOVIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
