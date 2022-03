T-Mobile is launching its 5G Home Internet service for Metro by T-Mobile customers in more than 7,000 Metro stores across the country. This move makes the Operator first to launch a fixed wireless home broadband service for prepaid customers, with no credit check and no annual contracts. Metro by T-Mobile customers with an eligible address can now sign up for prepaid 5G Home Internet for just $50/month and a one-time gateway purchase, through their local Metro by T-Mobile retail store.

