Utah’s largest job fair looking to hire thousands

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a new job?

Well, the opportunities are rife at the next community job fair being held this month in Provo.

The Utah Valley Job Fair is the state’s largest community job fair and will feature over 100 Utah employers looking to fill thousands of jobs.

The event will be held in person on Tuesday, Mar. 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Utah Valley Convention Center. Prospective employees should bring copies of their resume and arrive dressed for an interview.

Available jobs cover a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, broadcasting, construction, education, engineering, government, health care, IT, life sciences, transportation and more.

Full-time, part-time and remote work opportunities will be available.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring back Utah’s largest community job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “We’ve collaborated with our partners to register a wide variety of employers who are ready to hire for all levels of experience.”

Attendees who RSVP on the fair’s Facebook page will be eligible to win prizes and giveaways at the event.

“We look forward to connecting the business community with talented students, recent graduates, experienced professionals and veterans to fill positions as our economy continues to soar,” said Curtis Blair, president of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.

To see the full list of participating employers, click here.

