ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Utah’s largest job fair looking to hire thousands

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JT9Q_0eh846Cd00

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a new job?

Well, the opportunities are rife at the next community job fair being held this month in Provo.

The Utah Valley Job Fair is the state’s largest community job fair and will feature over 100 Utah employers looking to fill thousands of jobs.

The event will be held in person on Tuesday, Mar. 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Utah Valley Convention Center. Prospective employees should bring copies of their resume and arrive dressed for an interview.

Available jobs cover a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, broadcasting, construction, education, engineering, government, health care, IT, life sciences, transportation and more.

Full-time, part-time and remote work opportunities will be available.

FUGITIVE CAUGHT: SWAT Team, FBI arrests gang-shooting fugitive in Cedar City

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring back Utah’s largest community job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “We’ve collaborated with our partners to register a wide variety of employers who are ready to hire for all levels of experience.”

Attendees who RSVP on the fair’s Facebook page will be eligible to win prizes and giveaways at the event.

“We look forward to connecting the business community with talented students, recent graduates, experienced professionals and veterans to fill positions as our economy continues to soar,” said Curtis Blair, president of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce.

To see the full list of participating employers, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah Avalanche Center jump-starts Spring Campaign

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) kick-started their 2022 Spring Campaign this week. The UAV prides itself in equipping Utahns with the information they need to adventure through the backcountry and make it home safely. The organization had reached out via Facebook to the state’s residents to ask for donations that would support […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

What are the best steakhouses in Salt Lake City?

(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Fbi#Economy#Fugitive#The Utah Valley Job Fair#Swat Team
ABC4

Romanian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Utah to talk Russian invasion

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Romanian Ambassador to the U.S. was in Utah during the week discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine with local elected officials. Honorary Consul of Romania to the U.S., Utah Mircea Divricean joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics with more on that visit and the situation in Romania.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Granite Mountain receives new trails, enhanced park features

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts can look forward to new improvements at Granite Mountain recreation area in the future. The Utah Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cedar City Field Office has approved the construction of two new trailheads, a new trail system, a campground and other features to improve the Granite Mountain area […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

WATCH: Mountain Lion visits Bountiful backyard

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Winslow Young, a Bountiful resident, got up close and personal with a rather frightening feline visitor on the evening of March 19 at around 11:30 p.m. Young spotted a Mountain Lion taking a stroll in his backyard which sits just above the Muller Park trailhead. Knowing he may not be faced […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Intermountain Healthcare relaxes visitor guidelines due to lower COVID rates

UTAH (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases slowly decline in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare will be relaxing certain visitor guidelines at hospitals and clinics beginning March 18. “We’re proceeding with caution,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician. “Even in a period of lower COVID transmission, there is still risk of transmission of COVID to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Weekend weather brings windy and wet changes to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with some mild conditions, but today is a day of transition ahead of our next system.  We start to see increasing clouds early on, and we will notice our southerly winds picking up. These winds will be noticeable on the western side of the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Another snowy Sunday to welcome astronomical spring

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we welcome astronomical spring in Utah on Sunday, the weather will feel a bit more like winter as we have strong winds and some snow in the forecast. A strong storm system is moving through the west coast tonight and poised to bring in gusty winds for many lower […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

How gas prices have changed in Salt Lake City in the last week

(STACKER) – Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Red Rocks repeat as Pac-12 Champions

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Red Rocks are Pac-12 champions for a second straight year. The 4th-ranked Utah gymnastics team hit the 198-mark for the third time this season en route to claiming its second-straight Pac-12 Championship on Saturday night at the Maverik Center. Overcoming a sluggish start, the Utes bounced back […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy