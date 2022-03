The Fort Morgan baseball team has only seen a handful of contests so far during the 2022 season, but the Mustangs are already separating themselves from the pack. In their home opener against Weld Central, the Mustangs sent the Rebels packing after a 19-0 beat down that saw seven boys raking in RBIs: junior David Keller (three RBIs), senior Antonio Velazquez (two RBIs), sophomore Charlie Langford (two RBIs), senior Frank Ortega (two RBIs), senior Collin Farley (one RBI), senior Jessie Campa (one RBI) and senior Leevi McCoy (one RBI). Ortega and Campa wouldn’t give the Rebels anything when they were pitching to them.

FORT MORGAN, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO