ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Bonus turkey harvest authorizations go on sale March 21, 2022.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wspSi_0eh83owH00

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin selling 2022 bonus turkey harvest authorizations on Monday, March 21, with a designated sale date for each zone.

Previously known as leftover permits, bonus harvest authorizations are available for purchase through the DNR’s online license portal at GoWild.Wi.Gov or at all license agents. Sales begin at 10 a.m. and run through midnight each day.

Hunters who want additional harvest authorizations or who missed the spring turkey drawing deadline last December can purchase bonus authorizations beginning March 21.

Hunters are encouraged to check the turkey zone map and the spring turkey bonus harvest authorization availability to see if harvest authorizations are available for the period and turkey zone they wish to hunt.

Bonus harvest authorizations are $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Both residents and non-residents will have equal opportunities for purchase. Hunters can purchase bonus authorizations at a rate of one per day until the zone and time period are sold out or until the season closes. Bonus harvest authorization purchases will not affect preference point status for future spring drawings.

The scheduled sales dates for the 2022 spring turkey bonus harvest authorizations are:

  • Zone 1 – Monday, March 21
  • Zone 2 – Tuesday, March 22
  • Zone 3 – Wednesday, March 23
  • Zone 4 – Thursday, March 24
  • Zone 5 – Friday, March 25
  • Zone 6 – No bonus harvest authorizations available
  • Zone 7 – Friday, March 25

The Go Wild system will use an online queue to assign random numbers to customers who enter the site between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. There is no advantage to entering the site prior to 9:45 a.m. Customers who join after 10 a.m. will be added to the queue in order of arrival.

The DNR recommends that turkey hunters interested in purchasing a Conservation Patron license do so before March 21 to make the bonus harvest authorization process as quick and easy as possible.

After zone-specific sales conclude the week of March 21 – 25, all remaining bonus turkey harvest authorizations for all zones will be available for purchase Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

In total, 101,671 bonus turkey harvest authorizations are available across turkey zones 1-5 and 7 for the 2022 spring season. No bonus harvest authorizations are available for zone 6 as all available permits were issued via the spring drawing.

All spring turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, a 2022 wild turkey stamp and a valid turkey harvest authorization. If they have not already done so, hunters will be required to purchase the spring turkey license and stamp authorization when purchasing a bonus harvest authorization.

Spring Turkey Season

The spring turkey season is comprised of six seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. A total of seven zones will be open for hunting in 2022. Spring Turkey season dates are as follows:

  • Youth Hunt: April 16-17
  • Period A: April 20-26
  • Period B: April 27 – May 3
  • Period C: May 4-10
  • Period D: May 11-17
  • Period E: May 18-24
  • Period F: May 25-31

Regulations for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season are listed in the 2021 Combined Hunting Regulations.

Youth Turkey Hunt Set For April 16-17

Youth hunters under the age of 16 may hunt during the youth turkey hunt April 16-17. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth hunters without hunter safety certification can participate in the youth turkey hunt through the Mentored Hunting Program. Youth hunters must be accompanied by a qualified adult and follow all youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules.

Spring turkey youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization. A harvest authorization for any time period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization.

For more information regarding turkey hunting in Wisconsin, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin DMV ends extension for drivers ages 60+

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds licensed drivers who are ages 60+ and whose license expired in January, February or March 2022, must renew their license by March 31. The most recent driver license renewal extension for ages 60 and over ends March 31. Drivers ages...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County Circuit Judge Race

Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in local, contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. Two candidates are on the ballot for Marathon County Circuit Judge, to replace Judge Greg Huber, who is retiring. The election is April 5. Each candidate...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Central Wisconsin Airport pursues low-cost airline

Travelers in the Wausau area could soon have another option for flights out of Central Wisconsin Airport, with airport officials aggressively pursuing a low-cost carrier for service to multiple locations. The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a request by CWA to pledge up to $195,000 as a...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

PFAS: Facts, health effects and remediation on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – As the science behind PFAS continues to emerge, municipalities and well owners in north, central and western Wisconsin are grappling with how to manage the chemicals and keep drinking water safe for residents. In February, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board voted to weaken the standard for PFAS in drinking water, resulting in a limit more than triple the amount recommended by health officials. But what are these chemicals, and why are we hearing so much about them now?
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries March 16, 2022

Sharon A. Feathers, age 81, of Ringle, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born in Wausau on February 24, 1941, daughter of the late Merrill and Arlene (Seiler) Sischo. She grew up on the north side of Wausau in a small house on Horseshoe Spring Road next door to her Grandparents Merrill Sr. and Jennie (Johnson) Sischo. This was back in the days when kids spent most of the summer wandering barefoot and didn’t mind if there was a leech or two in the local swimmin’ hole. We have a black and white photo of Sharon and her brother Corky floating on a backwater of the Wisconsin river directly behind their house on a crude homemade raft they constructed of inner tubes and cast-off lumber. We suspect that photograph, and the huge grins on their faces in it, pretty much captures those childhood years.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

The gloves are off in school board elections

The time was when school board elections were sleepy affairs. All candidates agreed not to spend more than a few hundred dollars campaigning. The way to win these elections was to get as many yard signs out as possible and knock on a lot of doors — but don’t say much about controversial issues, just that you care about kids.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Crews pull semi from ditch on Hwy. K north of Wausau

A portion of Hwy. K north of Wausau is closed to traffic Tuesday to allow crews to remove a semi tractor trailer from a ditch, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The closure is just north of the Lincoln/Marathon County line between Hwy. Q and Hwy. FF. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Grand Theater in Wausau lifts mask requirement

As of Tuesday, March 15, 2022 – and per CDC guidelines and recommendations – The Grand Theater is lifting its mask requirement for audiences attending performances. Some individual performing companies may still require COVID-19 health and safety protocols for their audience, including masks. In these cases, details will be posted on that event’s ticketing page of our website and emailed to ticket holders.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy