Woman sues city after she loses clean energy contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County woman is suing the city of Portland after she lost a clean energy contract due to past financial crimes.

Diversifying Energy, the nonprofit Linda Woodley founded, was awarded about $11.5 million through the Portland Clean Energy Communications Benefit Fund. However, the city pulled the funds shortly after the Oregonian released an article “overblowing” her previous crimes, according to the lawsuit.

In December 2021, the Oregonian published an article citing Woodley had served time in prison for taking funds from energy companies. Along with this, millions of dollars in liens are reportedly filed against her after she failed to pay state and federal taxes.

Shortly after the article was released, city officials gave Woodley less than 48 hours to explain how she knew a list of contacts PCEF provided. However, the lawsuit claims PCEF provided the city with the wrong names.

PCEF then advised city council to pull their contracts from Woodley.

According to the lawsuit, Woodley seeks a trial and $600,000 for lost income.

