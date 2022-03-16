ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Lower Columbia Area home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Longview Daily News
 4 days ago

Welcome to this custom hillside home with breath-taking views! The luxury property offers 4785 SF, 5 bdrms,...

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Daily Sun

Newly listed homes for sale in the Flagstaff area

Cherry Hill has been a highly sought-after neighborhood for decades. The location is only a 5-minute walk to downtown, yet it offers the best views of the city. This home is on 1/3 acre lot and has been remodeled meticulously it also offers many eco-friendly features such as solar. It has been operating as a short-term rental for the past six years and offers excellent returns. Upon entering, you will immediately be rewarded with an amazing view of the city through the wall of windows in the first living room. The home offers plenty of space to spread out so everyone has room to enjoy themselves. The main level includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, and living room. The middle floor includes a second living room with separate entrance. On the lower level..
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Axios

Hot Homes: 6 Denver-area listings starting at $439K

Inflation's ferocious surge extended into February, driving the rate of consumer price increases to a generational high, Axios' Neil Irwin and Matt Phillips report. By the numbers: The Consumer Price Index rose 0.8% in February, and was up 7.9% more than a year earlier — the sharpest 12-month rise since 1982.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy