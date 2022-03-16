ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset, LA

VP Harris' trip to Sunset delayed again

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Louisiana has once again been postponed.

According to the Office of the Vice President, Harris’s travel to Sunset has been rescheduled to Monday, March 21, 2022.

Additional details are expected to follow.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux confirmed with KATC on Wednesday that the Vice President's trip had been delayed until March 21.

Harris would have traveled to Sunset to highlight the administration's investment in affordable and accessible high-speed internet.

Comments / 11

user from LA (Me)
2d ago

The governor is running into difficulty rounding up enough paid actors to greet her arrival. They are too busy filming in NOLA.

Gam
2d ago

So they wasted money again on security for a useless trip. She can’t help get broadband here. What a joke

BLM when convenient
2d ago

here the message from "we the ppl""DONT COME"!!!!! we don't want or need your kind. go to the Mexico border and lie to them ppl.

