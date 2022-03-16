VP Harris' trip to Sunset delayed again

Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Louisiana has once again been postponed.

According to the Office of the Vice President, Harris’s travel to Sunset has been rescheduled to Monday, March 21, 2022.

Additional details are expected to follow.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux confirmed with KATC on Wednesday that the Vice President's trip had been delayed until March 21.

Harris would have traveled to Sunset to highlight the administration's investment in affordable and accessible high-speed internet.

