Sacramento, CA

Woman Accused Of Making Threats Against ARC President Arrested For Allegedly Violating Restraining Order

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have detained a woman who allegedly made threats against the president of American River College.

On Tuesday night, Los Rios Police Department officers arrested Jamie Barnes after she allegedly violated a temporary restraining order prohibiting, amongst other things, contact between her and the college’s president Melanie Dixon.

Barnes on Tuesday had reportedly called Los Rios Police Department Dispatch and made several non-threatening, unsubstantiated claims. Police were tipped off by a custodian who spotted someone in a campus restroom after hours. As a result, Barnes was arrested and booked into the county jail Tuesday. She was then released early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the district.

The restraining order stems from an incident in which Barnes allegedly made a “racist and vile threat” against Dixon, the District says. Following that incident, the Sacramento Superior Court granted the Los Rios Community College District a temporary restraining order against Barnes.

In addition to staying away from Dixon, Barnes was ordered to stay away from any campus, office, or center of the Los Rios Community College District. She is also prohibited from contacting District employees — directly or indirectly.

Shooting In West Sacramento Sends One To Hospital, One Arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in West Sacramento Saturday night sent one to the hospital and a perpetrator was arrested, said the West Sacramento Police Department. Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night West Sacramento Police Officers responded to West Capitol Avenue to reports of a shooting. The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition. The shooting suspect, 51-year-old Leaetta Montgomery of Sacramento, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Pair Arraigned On Murder, Hate Crime Charges In Violent Killing Of Justin Peoples In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder and hate crime charges in the death of 30-year-old Justin Peoples, a Black man who was shot and stabbed multiple times at a Tracy gas station earlier this week, prosecutors announced. Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, were both arrested Wednesday morning along De Ovan Avenue in Stockton. The night before, officers went to a Chevron along North Tracy Boulevard in Tracy after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. They located a shot and stabbed Peoples, who was pronounced dead approximately two...
TRACY, CA
16-Year-Old Arrested For Illegal Gun In Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) — On Friday, a 16-year-old was arrested in Manteca for illegal firearms, said the Manteca Police Department. Friday evening, Manteca Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. The driver, a 16-year-old, consented to a search of the vehicle during the stop resulting in a concealed firearm being discovered under the front of the passenger seat. The driver was arrested and transported to the San Joaquin Juvenile Justice Center. The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.
MANTECA, CA
Church Arsonist Arrested In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — A man was arrested after lighting a church on fire on Saturday in Sonora, said the Tuolumne County Sheriff. On Saturday around 8 p.m. deputies responded to the Journey Church in Sonora to reports of a fire. CalFire responded as well to the church being fully engulfed in flame. Sunday morning around 12:30 p.m. CalFire requested deputies back at the church for reports of a male subject who had entered the fire scene and was refusing to leave. Deputies arrived and detained 23-year-old Brennan Debisschop who was believed to have started the fire. Deputies transported Debisschop to jail where he was booked by CalFire at the Dambacher Detention Center on charges of Arson and Burglary.
SONORA, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Two Arrested In Folsom After Car Chase For Attempted Theft

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Two were arrested Saturday night for attempted theft, said the Folsom Police Department. Saturday night two male suspects were seen breaking into several vehicles on Oak Ave Parkway. Afterward, they were reported to have fled in a white Nissan Altima. Officers checked the area and located the suspects at a nearby Target before they fled in their vehicle. Officers pursued the suspects until they lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The officers then preceded to chase the suspects on foot and eventually apprehended them. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jahi Nash of Sacramento was booked at Sac County Jail for a variety of offenses.
FOLSOM, CA
One Arrested After Short Pursuit In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested following a short pursuit in Stockton on Friday, said the Stockton Police Department. When officers first attempted to stop the suspect on West Lane, a known suspect with outstanding warrants for his arrest, the man rammed their police car and drove off leading officers on a pursuit. When the chase ended, the driver refused to follow commands. A taser was used and the suspect was placed in restraints. Additionally, a firearm was found in the suspect’s vehicle. Vaquan Jefferson, 25, was arrested for assault on an officer, weapon charges, traffic charges, and warrants.
STOCKTON, CA
Man Sentenced To 19 Years Behind Bars For Robbing Senior In Placer County

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A convicted robber has been sentenced to almost 20 years behind bars for targeting an elderly woman who had just withdrawn money from an ATM. On Thursday, William Anderson, 28, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he pled guilty to several charges, including the robbery of an elderly person. In October 2018, Anderson reportedly watched the victim use a Placer County ATM and get back in her car when he walked up to the car, opened the passenger door, and grabbed her purse, which was on the seat. The victim grabbed the purse as well, leading...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Vacaville Police Responding To Domestic Incident Arrest Suspect After Standoff

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Officers responding to a domestic violence incident arrested a suspect after engaging in a standoff in Vacaville, police said Friday night. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Vacaville Police Department said the scene was in the area of Markham Avenue and Novato Drive. The person authorities are trying to contact had refused to come out of a home, but eventually surrendered at around 10:30 p.m. Negotiators, police officers and a SWAT team were all on the scene. No further details were released at this time.
VACAVILLE, CA
Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Theft And Car Chase In Woodland, Two Arrested

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two people were arrested after a store theft and car chase in Woodland Saturday, said the Woodland Police Department. The incident began with two suspects stealing over $1,900 worth of makeup from a Rite Aid and driving off. When officers attempted to stop a car matching the description of the suspects, a chase ensued. When officers finally stopped the vehicle, they arrested 19-year-old Dashawn Dewitt Jr. and 20-Year-old Anaya Anderson, both Sacramento residents, for theft charges. Both were booked in the Yolo County Jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.
WOODLAND, CA
Two Arrested For Armed Robbery In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday night officers were dispatched to a convenience store on West Capitol Avenue for a report of an armed robbery, said the West Sacramento Police Department. Two suspects reportedly threatened several employees and brandished knives while attempting to steal items from the store. Afterward, they fled into the parking lot. When officers arrived, they established a perimeter and searched for the suspects. They found them walking northbound on Harbor Blvd and were able to apprehend them. “Both subjects were positively identified as the suspects by the victims and witness. Two knives were also located on the suspects and were also positively identified as the weapons used in the robbery,” said the West Sacramento Police Department. Records also revealed that both suspects had outstanding felony warrants for their arrest.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Former Folsom Caregiver Sentenced For Elder Abuse Involving Patient With Dementia

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A Folsom caregiver who was caught on camera appearing to abuse an 89-year old dementia patient has pleaded no contest in court. Sharan Kaur was sentenced to 90 days in jail for a misdemeanor charge of elder abuse. Kaur was arrested last September after the victim’s granddaughter hid a camera inside a DVD player in her grandmother’s room at the Folsom branch of the Brookdale Senior Living facility. The video showed a caregiver grabbing the woman’s head, pulling her hair and pushing her. Family members say they installed the hidden camera after finding bruises on their grandmother. A judge ordered Kaur to surrender to jail on April 29.
FOLSOM, CA
Public Safety
Woman Pleads Guilty To Hiring Hitman On Dark Web To Kill Ex-Husband In Chico

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Nevada woman pleaded guilty to paying $5,000 worth of bitcoin to have her ex-husband killed in Chico back in 2016, prosecutors said Thursday. Kristy Felkins, 37, appeared virtually in Sacramento federal court today. According to court records, Felkins sent 12 bitcoin to a dark web hitman website to hire a killer to go after her ex-husband. Felkins had communicated with the site administrator over a span of four months, but it turned out the site was a scam, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The single count of murder for hire could land Felkins 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She’ll be sentenced in June.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Man Arrested After Allegedly Carjacking Woman In Rocklin

A man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a woman in Rocklin on Tuesday. On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., police received a call that a man and woman were driving near 5400 Commons Drive when the man, for some reason, pointed a gun at the woman, who was driving, and ordered her and a child to get out. They stopped and got out and the man drove away with another woman in the car, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The suspect was later arrested by Nevada law enforcement officials between Truckee and Reno after leading officers on a chase that allegedly speeds of 120 mph. The suspect is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon firearm, child endangerment, and battery on a spouse or cohabitant.
ROCKLIN, CA
Man Found Guilty Of Molesting Girl While She Was In Online Special Needs Class

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of molesting a vulnerable child while she was in a Zoom special education class, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Chue Vang repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim while he was behind her. He also grabbed the girl by her hips and thrust into her body. This happened on August 25, 2020. Teachers and class aides who were also logged onto the Zoom meeting witnessed Vang performing the acts and reported it to authorities. Vang faces up to eight years in prison and is set to be sentenced on April 22.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2 Arrested After Stockton Man Shot Dead In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Stockton man in Tracy, police said Wednesday. According to the Tracy Police Department, the shooting happened at around 9:09 p.m. at a Chevron along North Tracy Boulevard. The victim, who suffered a gunshot to the upper body, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead approximately two hours later. He was identified as Justin Peoples, 30. Investigators identified 30-year-old Christina Lyn Garner of Manteca and 49-year-old Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton as Peoples’ suspected killers. Tracy police said both suspects were arrested along De Ovan Avenue in Stockton at around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Jones and Garner were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges.
TRACY, CA
‘They’re A Bunch Of Cowards’: Elderly Stockton Couple Attacked, Robbed in Heinous Jewelry Heist

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect who attacked a couple in their 70s who own a downtown jewelry store. The suspect pulled a gun on the couple as they arrived home, knocking the man out cold, and stealing a briefcase full of jewelry that was their life’s work. “It just broke my life completely,” Guillermo Garcia said. A photo shows Guillermo Garcia in his hospital bed, his face bloody and bandaged after being pistol-whipped by the suspect. Betty Garcia is Guillermo’s wife. “Cowards, cowards, number one cowards,” Betty Garcia said. “I think they were watching me...
STOCKTON, CA
Police Investigate Double Shooting In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people, including one minor, were hospitalized after a shooting in Stockton, police said Tuesday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victims — a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy — were shot in the area of Weber Avenue and Wilson Way. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police said the pair’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Information regarding a suspect was not available, however, police said the shooting was targeted and not random.
STOCKTON, CA
Second Victim Dies After Weekend Shooting In Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A second victim has died from a shooting that happened over the weekend in Fairfield, police said Wednesday. Both of the deceased individuals have been identified as 44-year-old Earl Wayne Wyatt of Fairfield and 36-year-old Damion Davis of Suisun City. Wyatt died at the scene on March 13, while Davis died March 15 at a local hospital. The shooting happened early Sunday morning along East Tabor Avenue, and it is believed to have stemmed from an altercation involving four people, the Fairfield Police Department said. Trine Martinez, 25, is the man accused of the shooting and he surrendered himself shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday. At least one other person was shot, and they have since been released from the hospital. Detectives are continuing their investigation. If you have not been contacted by a detective and were a witness to the shooting, please call (707) 428-7600.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Police Continue Search For Woman Possibly Connected To East Sacramento Home Robbery

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search remains ongoing for a person of interest in connection to an East Sacramento home robbery that happened last month. Sacramento police on Tuesday again reached out to the public for assistance in identifying a woman who was captured in Ring video outside the home. The woman who was robbed did not want to be identified for safety concerns but said the robber took off with a “bizarre” list of items that includes a medical bag for work, energy drinks from the fridge, the victim’s phone and computer. Sacramento police said the woman pictured above is a person of interest and anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
