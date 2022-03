For the men and women who have served, are serving, and those who have lost their lives defending our country. Thank you. Thank you for your bravery, for your desire to run towards the fight instead of away. Thank you for protecting our freedom. You deserve recognition and stability, a safe place to rest your head, and the ability to provide for yourself and your families, yet often those who have served come back to us changed and in need of help.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO