One America News sues DirecTV for ending contract

One America News N etwork is suing AT&T , the parent company of DirecTV , after the company's decision to stop carrying the news channel.

AT&T reportedly informed OAN at the beginning of 2022 that its contract would not be renewed. The current contract will end in April.

This is not the first time OAN has sued AT&T, as its initial lawsuit was filed in 2016 over alleged fraud by concealment and breach of implied contract.

OAN's parent company, Herring Networks, filed the suit because, at the time, AT&T was in the midst of acquiring DirectTV but did not inform the network as it drew up the contract.

JEFF ZUCKER FACES NEW ACCUSATIONS OF ETHICS VIOLATIONS

Now, it accuses AT&T of breach of contract again, only now adding that it intentionally interfered with business expectancy and is violating California's Unfair Competition Law. The suit also named AT&T Board of Directors Chairman William Kennard.



Kennard previously worked for the Clinton and Obama administrations. He is also an executive board member of the international equity firm Staple Street Capital, which, in 2018, acquired Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion Voting was at the center of the 2020 election controversy and news outlets, including OAN, Fox, and Newsmax, falsely reported the allegations against the company, accusing it of committing election fraud.

OAN is the only network to have not walked back its reports since.

"If AT&T/DirecTV cancels OAN, I hope that everyone will boycott and cancel DirecTV," former President Donald Trump said in a statement last month.

"It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly by the Radical Left lunatics running the networks," he said.

Trump, who also continues to peddle false allegations of election fraud at the cost of censorship and social media bans, said OAN's "voice is being shuttered."

"Don't let it happen, cancel DirecTV," Trump wrote. "If you feel infringed by what this Communist movement is doing, cancel DirecTV!"

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul canceled his subscription to DirecTV shortly after the news broke regarding OAN's contract.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

OAN announced its new subscription service last week, offering all its programs via the internet for a monthly plan of $4.99 or $59.99 annually.