ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Experts allege Russian war crimes and see 'signs of torture and mutilation'

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdbVV_0eh82SVO00

A group of experts testified on Capitol Hill alleging the Russian military has committed war crimes during the first three weeks of the invasion of Ukraine .

Christo Grozev, an investigator with Bellingcat, a global investigatory platform, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday that his group had documented “more than 350 incidents that have caused harm to civilians,” more than 10%, 35-40 in total, of which “appear to be egregious cases of violations of the laws of warfare.”

US HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF ACTIVITIES AT UKRAINIAN BIOLABS ONCE SEIZED BY RUSSIA: OFFICIALS

He outlined the five “most egregious cases of civilian harm,” and the list includes the missile strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, an airstrike on Chernihiv on March 3 that killed roughly 50 people, the strike on the Kyiv TV tower that also hit a nearby Holocaust museum, an airstrike in Kharkiv that hit a residential block, and the “widespread use of cluster munitions.”

Grozev also alleged that they had seen photos of civilians killed “with clearly visible signs of torture and mutilation."

Bonnie Docherty, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, also testified in front of the committee, saying the military’s supposed choice of weapon, cluster munitions, has "devastating effects on civilians in Ukraine.”

Neither the U.S. nor Russia is a part of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, the international treaty that bans these weapons, though a Pentagon official told reporters, “Under the law of war applicable to the United States, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and other law of war treaties that the United States has accepted, cluster munitions and thermobaric munitions are not banned as such. The law of war prohibits using any weapon, including cluster munitions and thermobaric munitions, to target civilians.”

The United Nations high commissioner for human rights reported on Tuesday that there have been 726 civilians killed , while another 1,174 have been wounded. Roughly 50 children were among those who have been killed. The U.N. International Organization for Migration said the number of refugees eclipsed that 3 million mark on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Docherty added, “Russia’s cluster munition attacks have been unlawful because they involve inherently indiscriminate weapons that cannot distinguish between combatants and civilians. Individuals responsible for ordering or carrying out cluster munition attacks against civilians or civilian objects with criminal intent, that is either intentionally or recklessly, would be committing war crimes.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said last week that there “ absolutely ” should be an investigation into possible war crimes in the days after the maternity hospital bombing.

Comments / 13

think4yourself
2d ago

at what point does NATO make a strong statement and draw a line, Russia has little desire to fight the Ukraine army, instead they are terrorizing civilians, this is not acceptable

Reply
3
campcoy51
4d ago

Facts..... USA, bombed Vietnam (innocent men, women, and children) with napalm. USA, can't call Putin, a war criminal. America is arming Ukrainian citizens. You are no longer a civilian if you are willing to pickup a weapon during war time and use that weapon..... You are a soldier. Putin, is no war criminal at all..............USA, can't judge no nation because of the atrocities that America has committed.

Reply(6)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian spies 'infiltrated Ukraine's international volunteers' to launch missile attack that killed three British special forces veterans and nearly killed dozens more Brits who were only yards away

Russian spies are believed to have infiltrated a group of foreign fighters and provided information from a Ukrainian military base that was targeted by Vladimir Putin in an airstrike. Intelligence chiefs are investigating whether a Russian spy claiming to be an international volunteer for Ukraine was feeding information to the...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian War Crimes#Mutilation#Cluster Munition#Capitol Hill#Human Rights Watch
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘panicking’ in fear of revolution, as Russia admits deploying hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin is “panicking” over the prospect that his government could be overthrown by a Russian revolution amid his war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.The Russian president fears that civilians will also want the free press and free elections that Ukraine has had, the PM said.Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference that Putin is terrified that the Russian people will be inspired by revolutions – in Georgia in 2003, and Ukraine in 2004 – to revolt and demand democracy.Meanwhile, Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Seemingly stuck Russian convoy hides mysteries

KYIV, Ukraine — Makeshift roadblocks have been installed throughout this capital to impede the movements of Russian troops snaking toward the city in a convoy about 15 miles away. On some strategic thruways, Ukrainians have parked trams and buses to restrict driving access. Checkpoints to inspect IDs have also...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed. Captured troops - who have been filmed in breach of the Geneva Convention - have begged not to be sent back to Russia, fearing they will be shot by their own people.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
POLITICO

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
194K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy