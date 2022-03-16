Group of sadists facing multiple charges after luring a man online for a date and torturing him for hours

A New York City man was lured to an apartment by a woman he met on Instagram, and then tortured for “hours” by his “date” and three other men last month, according to prosecutors. The group “placed him in a bathtub, poured flammable substances on him, and burned him with a flame” all over his body,” court docs state. After “multiple hours of torture,” the masked kidnappers took him to another location, and later called the victim’s brother on FaceTime, demanding $100,000 as they cut the man with a knife, according to the complaint. “Give us one hundred thousand dollars or we will kill him,” they allegedly said. One of the attackers was eventually located by police in a van, and the victim was found in the back “unconscious, wrapped in a blanket with tape covering his mouth,” prosecutors said. He was barely breathing. The woman, 22-year-old Valerie Rosario, faces charges of kidnapping and attempted murder for the Feb. 7 incident. “Ms. Rosario denies all the allegations that have been leveled against her,” her attorney, Raymond Loving, said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO