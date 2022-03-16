ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of sadists facing multiple charges after luring a man online for a date and torturing him for hours

By Erika Hoffman
Dayton Daily Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline communication can be dangerous, and authorities are always advising people to be careful. We’ve seen many cases where people have been scammed or put their own lives in danger in the search for their soul mate. A 24-year-old man recently experienced a terrifying situation in which he...

