Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball is coming off a tough weekend at Troy to start conference play, falling in all 3 games. Head coach Matt Deggs isn't stressing about it. He joined me on my show today, he does every Monday morning during the season, sharing why he's extremely confident in his team, what the team must clean up, alphas, coaching Generation Z players, how he feels about UL fans, and much more.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO