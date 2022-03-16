ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Over 370,000 Ram HD and Dodge Durangos Face a Software Recall

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ram HD and Dodge Durango models have a serious issue. This is the second recall for Ram Heavy-Duty trucks in two...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Pony.ai to issue recall of autonomous driving software

Autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai will issue a recall for three vehicles following an October crash in California, according to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said on Tuesday that this was the first recall of an automated driving system, Reuters first reported. “Whether the vehicle is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

2021-2022 Ford Edge Recalled Over Rearview Camera Software Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2022 Ford Edge crossovers over a software issue that can cause the rearview camera to display a blank or distorted image. The defect: in affected vehicles, the rearview camera can display a blank or distorted image when the vehicle is in reverse. The hazards:...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Durango#Dodge Ram#Software#Vehicles
FOX40

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

(KTLA) — Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their cars. Instead, they offer a “manufacturer’s […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Ram 1500 Isn’t a Dodge Pickup Truck Anymore

For decades you could buy a Dodge pickup truck: the Ram. But a 2009 reorganization split Ram and Dodge into parallel brands of the same company. Today, Ram not only offers all the same engines as Dodge but also builds proprietary Ram powertrains. The two brands have different approaches and cater to different drivers.
CARS
KXRM

These are the longest-lasting cars you can buy

(iSeeCars) – Consumers looking to buy the longest-lasting, most-reliable cars should consider Toyotas and full-size SUVs. These are the longest-lasting vehicles with the highest chance to reach 200,000 miles or more, according to the latest study by automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. iSeeCars analyzed over 11.8 million cars sold in 2020 to determine […]
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Vehicles You Didn’t Know Had A Corvette Engine

The Chevy Corvette is known for many things, but since 1955, one of the most important features has been the nameplate’s high-performance V8 engine. No surprise then that over the years General Motors has repurposed the Corvette’s V8 in a variety of models, while also tweaking it to fit numerous applications. Now, we’re going over some of the GM vehicles that run a Chevy Corvette V8, as well as derivative V8 powerplants.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Owner Spends $200,000 On Restomod, Will Be Lucky To Get $20,000 Now

The world of custom cars is filled with weird and wacky creations, and the beauty of it all is that you don't need tons of money to make your car stand out from the crowd. Sure, you can drop thousands of dollars on big brand names, but when it comes to classic cars, your own creativity and resourcefulness garners more respect. But what if you spend a ton of money on your build, and exhaust all of your creativity, and your car still comes out looking like a bag of dog vomit? You sell it for a massive loss and move on of course. This 1929 Ford Model A restomod pickup is the perfect example of someone with too much money and little vision, and is currently listed on eBay for $19,000 after the owner "spent $200,000 on the build." Thoughts and prayers buddy.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
Motorious

Another Classic Car Collection Left To Rot

This collection is possibly the largest gathering of utility vehicles, economy cars, and American muscle cars to ever be discovered in Europe. Some of the most remarkable collections of classic cars from across the world have been found in the vast United Kingdom. Everything from vintage BMWs to even some of the rarest American muscle cars can be found in that incredible land, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a collection as large as this one. Everything from old Ford utility vans to German automobiles built for rough terrain can be found here, but there are a few cars that caught our eye particularly well. You'll see exactly what we're talking about in just a few seconds as these cars have seen some terrifying times during their lives. The three cars that greet you at the entrance are outstanding examples of this.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

83K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy