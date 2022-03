As wearing masks in schools becomes optional in San Francisco and takes effect next Monday, local doctors pointed out today that vaccinations remain the best way to avoid severe illness, but Latinx and Black children still lag behind in vaccination rates. While severe sickness is less likely among younger children, inoculation can significantly lower the chance of severe infection, said Dr. Carina Marquez, an associate professor of medicine at UCSF during a Latino Task Force health meeting on Monday.

