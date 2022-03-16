Buccaneers should look into bringing former player back

The Miami Dolphins haven’t done all that much in free agency with almost a week in the books but some believe they are up to something big. There was a line in the Bruce Willis led Armageddon that goes, “I got something coming up, somethin’ kinda big. You just might be proud of me”. It keeps whipping threw my archaic brain but is something really brewing or are fans and those in the media just trying to make something out of the nothing Miami has done so far? I would lean towards the latter but let’s take a look anyway.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO