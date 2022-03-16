Buccaneers should look into bringing former player back

The NFC was already looking weak for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After another trade, the road to the Super Bowl looks even smoother for the Buccaneers. This is just getting hilariously ridiculous now. Russell Wilson was sent to the Denver Broncos right before free agency, then during free agency other solid players such as Von Miller, Chandler Jones, and Randy Gregory all jumped ship to the AFC. Add in the Kyler Murray ballyhoo, and the NFC looks like it’s going to be a three-team race between the Bucs, defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and the Green Bay Packers, as if it was some sort of shocker. Sure, DeShaun Watson may be NFC South bound, but the other three are still head and shoulders above the rest.
