Citigroup, the U.S. bank with the largest presence in Russia, will broaden its withdrawal beyond previously announced plans to dispose of consumer operations there. "We have now decided to expand the scope of that exit process to include other lines of business and continue to reduce our remaining operations and exposure," Edward Skyler, executive vice president of global public affairs, said in a statement Monday. "Due to the nature of banking and financial services operations, this decision will take time to execute.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO