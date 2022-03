Gail Lerner, who’s known for her work on Black-ish and Will & Grace, directs the 2022 remake Cheaper by the Dozen. This is the third film inspired by the 1948 book, Cheaper By the Dozen, which was written by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and his sister, Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. Frank and Ernestine came from a family of twelve children, and their memoir fondly recalls their time growing up in a big family. Perhaps the most notable figure in the household was their father, who theorized that the efficiency he brought to factory assembly lines could be applied to managing their 14-person home.

