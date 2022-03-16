ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

I moved into a 256-square-foot apartment in downtown Detroit. Here's how I make my small space work.

By Anna Robb
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkAoL_0eh7z5Xf00
I found ways to save space and make my microstudio look more homey after a year of living here.

Anna Robb

  • I've lived in a 256-square-feet microstudio for a year and love my more affordable, small space .
  • I only brought items that I couldn't live without on a daily basis when I moved into my apartment.
  • To make my space feel like a home, I added personal touches like my plants, crystals, and artwork.

When I fell in love with Detroit and accepted a job in the city, I was shocked by housing prices. However, when I saw the more budget-friendly, fully-furnished microstudios just a five-minute walk from my office, I was sold.

Since then, I've been living in a 256-square-feet microstudio apartment for about a year. Here's how I make my space work:

I used the Marie Kondo method on everything I owned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YOZZ_0eh7z5Xf00
I made sure to bring items I couldn't live without when I moved into my microstudio.

Anna Robb

The first thing I did after signing my lease was go full-on Marie Kondo by looking at everything I owned to decide if it really served a purpose in my life.

After doing that, I had multiple bags of clothes and items that I was ready to say goodbye to.

I left anything sentimental that I wanted to keep but didn't need on a daily basis in a closet at my parents' house.

I find that having a clean, clutter-free space makes my small apartment feel much larger than it actually is.

I make sure to utilize every possible storage space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRgbj_0eh7z5Xf00
My bed has three drawers underneath for extra storage space.

Anna Robb

I was fortunate to move into a fully furnished space with a useful design and furniture.

I have a full-size bed with three large drawers under it — which eliminate my need for a dresser — and a bench that spans across my window with additional storage beneath it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wC760_0eh7z5Xf00
My microstudio came with a bench that has storage space underneath.

Anna Robb

I also use the bench as a "couch" to relax, and the storage under it for items like my yoga mat and camera equipment.

Once I moved in, I created a functional kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpTCf_0eh7z5Xf00
I like to keep my countertops clear.

Anna Robb

Having a home-cooked meal is something that I really enjoy but that can be hard to do with a two-top stove burner, no oven, and no dining-room table .

Though I don't find myself needing to use it often, I bought a small toaster oven that fits in a cabinet that works perfectly.

I also looked into air fryers , but they were too large to store and I wanted to save space on my countertops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QP55P_0eh7z5Xf00
I decided to use the windowsill bench as a place to eat.

Anna Robb

Though my unit came with a small table and chair, I found that they were constantly getting in the way, so I decided to store them at my parents' house and use my windowsill bench and countertop as a place to sit and eat or work.

There are times when I wish I had an actual chair to sit and eat but for the most part, it doesn't bother me.

I added decorations here and there to make my space my own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WX6HZ_0eh7z5Xf00
I added small decorations in the kitchen area.

Anna Robb

Making my space feel homey was one of the most important things since I didn't want it to be reminiscent of a hotel or dorm room like it's commonly compared to.

Though there weren't a lot of opportunities to add personal touches because my apartment came pre-furnished, I brightened up the space with a lot of plants and greenery .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=039D4P_0eh7z5Xf00
Plants and crystals make my microstudio feel more like a home.

Anna Robb

I also focused on small touches like pictures , a full-length mirror, a couple of crystals, and an incense burner to sit on my windowsill.

It's been just over a year since I've moved into this apartment and I can truthfully say that I have no regrets. I would recommend living in a space like this to anyone who is looking for affordable options, new to living alone, or just moved to a city and wants to give it a try.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 19

RH Truth-Teller
1d ago

I've lived in smaller dormitory rooms that's not what disturbs me its living in downtown Detroit that I find perplexing.

Reply
7
Marie Cook
19h ago

There appears to be a wall from the bed to the entrance opposite the frig and counter. A collapsible table and chair could be hung there or the back of your door to use as a dining table or desk.

Reply
2
Marshall
2d ago

its people who live like this are the ones saying us in the country need electric cars.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Insider

Insider

334K+
Followers
24K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy