ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose council review: Budget proposals, development appeal

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago

The San Jose City Council spent much of Tuesday’s meeting focused on one of the biggest topics of the season: the city budget. Officials also weighed an appeal for an Alviso development and considered going out to bid for a long-term operator for the city’s golf courses. Here’s what went down at the March 15 council meeting.

A new budget

Mayor Sam Liccardo’s March budget message sat well with all councilmembers, although some wanted more. Liccardo outlined six priorities: homelessness and affordable housing; public safety; fighting blight; climate change resilience; equitable economic recovery and fiscal sustainability.

Councilmember David Cohen requested funding for libraries to return to pre-pandemic levels —a $2 million ask that would help increase staffing and reinstate library programs and hours.

Councilmembers Maya Esparza, Sylvia Arenas and Magdalena Carrasco wanted two main items addressed in the budget— tackling wage theft and increasing city staffing levels, due to the high vacancy numbers .

About 100 community members called in to support funding the issues proposed by the council.

“Everything the mayor proposed, none of that could be possible without the work of city staff,” said Elizabeth Kamya with IFPTE Local 21, which represents 840 city workers. “The ship is sinking and to save it we must address city staffing.”

Councilmember Dev Davis supported Liccardo’s call to hire 15 more police officers, but wanted some to be allocated to the Traffic Enforcement Unit to combat the high number of traffic fatalities . Last year was a record-breaking year for traffic-related deaths and 2022 is on track to exceed it, city data shows.

Related Stories

March 15, 2022

UPDATE: Golf course leases could be a hole-in-one for San Jose

March 10, 2022

San Jose libraries want funds to return to pre-pandemic service

March 8, 2022

Homeless, police and blight: San Jose mayor shares budget priorities

Councilmember Raul Peralez had several funding priorities. He concurred with other councilmembers on funding to reduce traffic-related deaths. He also wants more dollars to provide mental health services for first responders, as well as funding for sanctioned homeless encampments —areas where unhoused residents could set up their tents legally and receive supportive services. It was an idea that stalled at council several times, most recently in 2021.

To make sure budget priorities are clear and goals are achievable, Councilmember Matt Mahan is suggesting the city create measurable metrics and incentivize employees to reach goals by giving pay raises to department leaders. He said doing so would increase transparency and accountability with the community.

“If we set goals, we should hit them and if we don’t we shouldn’t get as big of a raise,” Mahan told San José Spotlight. “It’s not meant in any way to be draconian or punitive. It’s just about trying to align incentives.”

Councilmembers approved most aspects of their memos, except part of Mahan’s proposal to explore using pay increases as incentives to meet goals—however, officials will work on outlining metrics to measure goals.

Appeals denied for Alviso development

The San Jose City Council unanimously denied appeals from two Alviso residents hoping to halt a roughly one acre proposed project to redevelop a vacant building at 1436 State Street. The appellants were Marcos Espinoza and Manuel Marquez.

Espinoza called for a full environmental review to address concerns including air quality, noise and traffic; specifically sharing concerns about the project being within 100 feet of a school bus stop, as well as the impact of carcinogens in asphalt fumes to residents near the project. He wanted council to delay the project until more information about the impacts are made clear.

“There are many open code violations with no resolution,” Espinoza said. “With this new project coming in it has just added to the impacts we are experiencing.”

Marquez, the other appellant who lives within 1,000 feet from the project, voiced concerns through a representative over truck traffic, noise, hours of operation and open code violations by different businesses in the area.

“You say you all want to fix these issues, yet you still push polluting projects in low-income communities, which are mainly minority communities,” Marquez’s representative, also named Marcos Espinoza, said. “This project would never be allowed in any high-income communities in San Jose.”

Clay Laucella, the owner of the site, responded to concerns and promised to be a good neighbor and partner.

“I understand the concerns of the appellant when it comes to code violation… We have worked for three years and three months to acquire this permit to do it the right way and follow the rules correctly,” Laucella said.

More green for golf

The city is going out to bid for a third party to operate its three public golf courses. Read more to understand why .

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post San Jose council review: Budget proposals, development appeal appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 2

calitx
4d ago

Most items are targeted towards people who do not pay taxes in San Jose. As a person lived in different US cites, quality of life is pretty bad in San Jose compared to the taxes we pay. This guy should no be mayor again

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

VTA bets big on housing in Santa Clara County

Transit comes first at VTA, but the San Jose agency sees a big future in residential real estate. Earlier this month, VTA announced several significant updates about housing projects being built on agency-owned land, also known as transit-oriented developments (TODs). On March 9, California invested $29 million to build a 569-unit housing project near Tamien Station in San Jose. A few days prior, VTA’s board of directors agreed to seek a developer to build a housing project near Winchester Station in Campbell with up to 105 residential spaces.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Homeless advocates claim Milpitas mayor stonewalls solutions

The homeless crisis in Milpitas might be headed for a dead end. Some officials and advocates blame the mayor for exacerbating the problem. Milpitas, a city of roughly 80,000 people, started to see its homeless population balloon during the COVID-19 pandemic. An encampment behind the city’s library, one of the largest camps in Milpitas, has grown to... The post Homeless advocates claim Milpitas mayor stonewalls solutions appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MILPITAS, CA
San José Spotlight

Tax groups sue San Jose over firearm fee

San Jose is being sued for its gun harm reduction ordinance passed earlier this year—but not by gun rights activists. This week, three local organizations—the Silicon Valley Public Accountability Foundation, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association—announced they are specifically challenging an annual $25 fee gunowners are required to pay per household. The estimated... The post Tax groups sue San Jose over firearm fee appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara wants to be carbon neutral by 2045

Santa Clara is proposing a bevy of policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions over the next couple decades. The city is updating its Climate Action Plan, with goals to curb greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2035 and for the city to be carbon neutral by 2045. The plan calls for carbon-neutral data centers and helping hotels, campuses and corporate cafeterias reduce food waste, as well as establishing electric vehicle infrastructure and supporting teleworking options to curb commute trips. Consultant firm Cascadia Consulting Group is leading the update.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Alviso, CA
Local
California Government
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara starts task force to study homelessness

Santa Clara is assembling a task force aimed at tackling homelessness within the city and needs recruits. The city is working with San Francisco nonprofit Homebase to examine the needs and service gaps for the unhoused by creating a task force and strategic plan. The task force will be comprised of four to eight members, including residents with lived experience of homelessness and representatives from local agencies who work with the homeless. The strategic plan is expected to be completed in six months.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose council candidate denies decades-old abuse allegations

San Jose Planning Commissioner and City Council candidate Rolando Bonilla is disputing allegations that have recently resurfaced regarding domestic violence and child support. About 20 years ago, Bonilla’s ex-wife accused him of physical abuse during a custody battle for their son and claimed he failed to pay child support on different occasions, according to media... The post San Jose council candidate denies decades-old abuse allegations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Who’s running for San Jose mayor and council in 2022?

More than 30 candidates have jumped into contests for San Jose mayor and City Council, with at least one frontrunner dropping out following Friday’s deadline to compete in the June primary election. In about three months, San Jose residents will narrow the fields for a new mayor and five city councilmembers. Districts 1, 3 and... The post Who’s running for San Jose mayor and council in 2022? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
San José Spotlight

Heffner: Homelessness stems from a lack of affordable housing

The No. 1 reason people experience homelessness in our county and nation is the lack of affordable housing. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, “The solution to homelessness is straightforward: housing. By connecting people experiencing homelessness to housing and services, they have a platform from which they can address other areas that may have contributed to their homelessness—such as employment, health and substance abuse.”
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County COVID levels low, but virus sticks around

Two years after Santa Clara County announced its first shelter order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the region is stable—but the foreseeable future remains uncertain, county officials said. “Our levels are relatively low,” said Dr. Sara Cody, county public health officer. “But we still are in the middle of the worldwide pandemic. Even though... The post Santa Clara County COVID levels low, but virus sticks around appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jos#Homelessness#Budget#The San Jose City Council#Ifpte
San José Spotlight

Law group probes complaints at San Jose affordable housing site

Complaints are emerging at a San Jose affordable housing complex—and housing lawyers are taking notice. Attorneys with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley said several clients face eviction from Renascent Place, a housing site for chronically homeless and disabled people. The law group has heard complaints about property management firm John Stewart Company deactivating room keycards, maintenance workers entering residences without permission and cars being towed at an alarming rate.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor eyeing run for Congress, sources say

For several years, Silicon Valley politicos have been clamoring about what’s next for San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. And with just nine months left in office, the mayor has remained mostly mum—until now. At a California Chamber of Commerce executive board meeting in Half Moon Bay last week, Liccardo let it slip that he’s eyeing a... The post San Jose mayor eyeing run for Congress, sources say appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
San José Spotlight

Waite: San Jose budget should focus on core services

Proving yet again that government spending is “sticky downward” and all new programs should be reviewed skeptically, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo opens his March budget message by lamenting, “If we wished merely to maintain the level of services we currently provide San Jose residents into the next year, we would commence our budget decision-making... The post Waite: San Jose budget should focus on core services appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Seven Silicon Valley candidates net major endorsement

The Santa Clara County Democratic Party has announced its 2022 endorsements for candidates in six city and county races—all of whom recently received support from local labor leaders. The party, which represents more than half a million Democratic voters in Silicon Valley, gave a sole endorsement to Santa Clara...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose libraries want funds to return to pre-pandemic service

San Jose’s budget process has begun, and libraries are hoping to get enough funding to return to pre-pandemic service levels. With an expected surplus this coming fiscal year and an easing of COVID restrictions, the San Jose Public Library Foundation sees it as an opportunity to return to normalcy—at least in terms of budget and operations.... The post San Jose libraries want funds to return to pre-pandemic service appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy