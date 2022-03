Early last year, Ford announced that it would transition its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner, a move that has since been fortified by a planned investment of $50 billion by 2026 as FoMoCo aims to produce two million all-electric vehicles annually by that same date. Right now, the already-successful Ford Mustang Mach-E is the only EV currently on sale in the region, though it will soon be joined by the E-Transit, a Puma EV, and one or two models built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Now, the full Ford EV lineup in Europe has been revealed, and it will consist of a total of seven new vehicles by 2024.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO