ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Youngkin wants lawmakers to suspend gas tax for 3 months

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCcfE_0eh7yhhH00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the divided General Assembly to pass legislation that would suspend the state gas tax for three months.

The governor pitched the idea at an appearance Wednesday at a Richmond-area gas station. He estimated the move would save drivers 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “inflationary pressures” Virginia families are facing.

Passage of such a measure would require bipartisan cooperation. Leadership of the Senate Democratic caucus neither fully endorsed nor rejected the proposal.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Senate Democratic Caucus#Gas Station#Lawmakers#Republican#General Assembly#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy