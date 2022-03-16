2022 Women Who Mean Business: Habitat's Catherine Steck McManus on the importance of trusting your instincts (Video)

Just like that, we're down to four contestants in the inaugural Orlando Inno Madness competition. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in? Whether you believe in one mission or product slightly over the other or would prefer to back a more established company versus an early-stage startup, how you answer that question is entirely up to you. The bracket is designed to shine a spotlight on innovative, fast-growing local businesses.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO