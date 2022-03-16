ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

2022 Women Who Mean Business: Habitat's Catherine Steck McManus on the importance of trusting your instincts (Video)

By Cindy Barth
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With no rulebook on navigating through a pandemic,...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

2022 Women Who Mean Business: Stephanie Rosario Machuca works to provide affordable housing solutions nationwide (Video)

Stephanie Rosario Machuca, CEO of AMA Consulting Group LLC, was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Women Who Mean Business honorees, who were featured in OBJ's Feb. 18, 2022, weekly edition. Lake Mary-based AMA Consulting Group provides affordable housing solutions to public housing agencies, nonprofits and private entities....
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Women Who Mean Business: How Wharton-Smith's Stephanie Pompeo kept people empowered in a changing environment (Video)

Stephanie Pompeo, vice president of finance for Sanford-based Wharton-Smith Inc., was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Women Who Mean Business, who were featured in OBJ's Feb. 18-24, 2022, weekly edition. Pompeo said her biggest win in the last year from a human capital perspective was developing and...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mean Business#Instincts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Orlando Business Journal

Medical marijuana firm Cookies plans its first Orlando dispensary in former IHOP

Cookies, a California marijuana company, plans to open its first Orlando dispensary in a former restaurant space near Winter Park. The firm filed permits to convert a former IHOP at 1345 Lee Road into a medical marijuana dispensary, according to Orange County permits. The 4,623-square-foot building had sign permits filed with the marijuana company's name and branding.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Central Florida startups discuss funding needs and growth goals at Space Coast Pitch Challenge

Before the Space Coast Pitch Challenge got underway on March 10, a local angel investor group pitched in $5,000 to the previously $20,000 grand prize. That put $25,000 on the line for the eight companies that pitched at the event hosted by Groundswell Startups in Melbourne. Members of Central Florida’s startup community, from investors to CEOs, swarmed to Groundswell to hear from some of the region’s most innovative early-stage companies.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

2022 Veterans of Influence: How former soldier and disruptor Jessica Rivera's creation helps companies keep employees engaged

Twenty years later, she's doing the same job she did when she served in the U.S. Army. The Veterans of Influence Awards will recognize military veterans who have made a significant achievement in their careers in the past year, have a strong record of innovation or outstanding performance in their work, and are involved in our community.
MILITARY
Orlando Business Journal

New businesses Leads - March 11, 2022

Explore who's new in your city, what they offer and how your business can profit. Use this information sourced from local government offices for insight into new corporate filings, licenses and trade name registrations. Contact us to have a custom Leads search with full data delivered to your inbox weekly.
ECONOMY
Orlando Business Journal

Introducing the Orlando Inno Madness Bracket

Just like that, we're down to four contestants in the inaugural Orlando Inno Madness competition. Inno Madness is our friendly, bracket-style challenge where readers vote to advance companies based on one question: Who would you invest in? Whether you believe in one mission or product slightly over the other or would prefer to back a more established company versus an early-stage startup, how you answer that question is entirely up to you. The bracket is designed to shine a spotlight on innovative, fast-growing local businesses.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy