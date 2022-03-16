ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson says he wants his own ‘Star Wars’ spin-off

By Matthew Neale
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L Jackson has said that he would love to return as Mace Windu in his own Star Wars spin-off series. In an interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Pulp Fiction star was asked if by Horowitz if he should hold out hope for a return...

