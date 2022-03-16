Myrtle Beach man arrested after video of dog being hit on head circulates online

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested after video of a dog being hit in the head by a person holding a dog’s leash circulated online, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Austin Hensley, 24, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Police determined Hensley was not the owner of the dog but was entrusted by the dog’s owners to take it for a walk, according to police.

The crime was captured on a Ring video, according to an arrest warrant. On the video, Hensley was shown leading the dog on a leash through a hallway before stopping and “aggressively striking a submissive dog in the head multiple times causing it unnecessary pain and suffering.”

The dog yelped in pain, according to the report.

Police said the dog is otherwise taken good care of by the owners so the dog has been returned.

Police reminded pet owners to be mindful of who is around their animals.

News13 has reached out to police for more information.

Anyone who witnesses animal cruelty should report it to (843) 248-1520.

